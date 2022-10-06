Preparations done, members geared up for PTI long march

PTI has finalised the preparations for the long march

The party has said that the members have been all geared up

This time PTI has been proceeding with the march all prepared and the arrangement were made while keeping the incident of May 25 in mind

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the preparations for the long march saying that the party members have been all geared up to combat any possible situation.

The sources in the know said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will meet the party members at Bani Gala today and a discussion will be held regarding the final call.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz while exclusively talking with BOL News maintained that the party teams have gird up their loins for the march and will combat any unwanted situation.

He also said that this time they have been proceeding with the march all prepared and the arrangement were made while keeping the incident of May 25 in mind.

Faraz also said that the lower they go, the lower the level we are preparing.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the authorities in Islamabad have also put together the arrangements to halt PTI’s long march and in this regard, directions have been issued.

Islamabad police have arranged over 1,100 containers to obstruct the paths leading to Islamabad and the sources have revealed that the capital will be closed for a week after the final call of PTI.

Not only this, the educational institutes will also remain closed and the examinations will be postponed.

Sources have said that Islamabad will be provided with 25,000 personnel, including the police, while they will have 50,000 rubber bullets, while more than 60,000 tear gas shells have been provided to the security agencies.

Also Read Matters of parliament must be untangled there, says IHC on PTI’s plea IHC on Thursday hears the plea submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on...