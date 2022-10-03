PTI calls meeting to discuss ‘Long March’

PTI to discuss strategies for long march today in a meeting

The meeting has been called by PTI Chief Imran Khan to hand over crucial responsibilities to the party members

Imran Khan on Sunday (yesterday) said he was making a plan and people should get ready for his call soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called a meeting to discuss the strategies for the long march.

As per details, the meeting has been called by PTI Chief Imran Khan to hand over crucial responsibilities to the party members in regard to the preparations for the march.

The meeting will also discuss the final call for the Azadi March. It will also discuss different options for the venue to start the protest and how to proceed with it.

It should be noted that the final consultation for the preparation of the long march will start today, but important meetings are scheduled after the appearance of Imran Khan in the High Court.

On the other hand, Imran Khan on Sunday (yesterday) said he was making a plan and people should get ready for his call soon.

Imran Khan said he has a message for the imported government that threats to imprison him will not deter him. He said the movement for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ will not stop and they will not be affected by the threat of being imprisoned.

