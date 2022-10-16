PTI contests against PDM, ECP: Imran Khan

Always tried to have constructive criticism on army: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday termed the by-polls as a contest against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the by-polls on eight NA seats and three Punjab Assembly seats, Imran Khan took to his Twitter and urged the citizens to vote for Haqiqi Azadi calling the incumbent government a ‘cabal of crooks’.

Imran Khan maintained that PTI has been contesting against all of PDM, the ECP, and ‘namaloom afraad’.

On the other hand, PTI leader Farrukh Habib in a presser said that a total of 123 resignations were submitted by the members while only a few were accepted.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been contesting for seven national seats.

Earlier, Imran Khan shared a special message for the nation ahead of the by-polls.

In a video message, the former prime minister said elections being held on October 16 are the most important election in the history of Pakistan.

He said the elections decide whether Pakistan will continue to be a truly independent country or will we be enslaved by a cabal of criminals imposed under a foreign conspiracy.

“I appeal you to take part in this election for yourself, your children and for the future of Pakistan,” he added. “This is our jihad for free for an independent and sovereign Pakistan.”

