Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
  • PTI Jalsa Nankana Sahib Live Updates: Could have done more for education if not dethroned by conspiracy
PTI Jalsa Nankana Sahib Live Updates: Could have done more for education if not dethroned by conspiracy

PTI Jalsa Nankana Sahib Live Updates: Could have done more for education if not dethroned by conspiracy

Articles
Advertisement
PTI Jalsa Nankana Sahib Live Updates: Could have done more for education if not dethroned by conspiracy

PTI Jalsa Nankana Sahib Live Updates: Could have done more for education if not dthroned by conspiracy

Advertisement

NANKANA SAHIB: “If our government was not dethroned by foreign conspiracy, we could have done more progress in education,” Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said during his address on Tuesday, BOL News reported. 

According to the details, he said that there are no universities in Nankana, and his party will bring reforms to add new schools and colleges. “We all tried our best to introduce a singular curriculum for the children for equality in education till the 5th class,” he said.

“Technology should be introduced with new advancements in educational institutions. It has been a record at Namal University, Mianwali that 85 percent or 90 percent of people get jobs after their graduation. The salaries start from 70,000 to 100,00,” he added.

“I want to thank this government to bring out cipher for the commission and the commission should be made by the senior judges. If investigated, it will be proved to the public that we didn’t want slavery but an independent Pakistan, ” The PTI chief said.

Imran Khan mentioned that People go abroad through illegal ways and die to get employment in a foreign country.

Advertisement

 

 

Watch PTI Jalsa live here:

 

Advertisement
16:06 (PST)11 Oct

 

13:15 (PST)11 Oct

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ISPR: Security forces killed four terrorists in Hoshab IBO
ISPR: Security forces killed four terrorists in Hoshab IBO
Once again Karachi tops list of most polluted cities across world
Once again Karachi tops list of most polluted cities across world
KP Governor dissolves assembly, signs summary sent by CM Mahmood Khan
KP Governor dissolves assembly, signs summary sent by CM Mahmood Khan
Bizenjo rebuffs dissolving Balochistan Assembly
Bizenjo rebuffs dissolving Balochistan Assembly
Gas pipeline blown up in Bolan
Gas pipeline blown up in Bolan
Imran Khan will contest by-polls on all vacant seats: Fawad
Imran Khan will contest by-polls on all vacant seats: Fawad
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story