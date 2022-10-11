PTI Jalsa Nankana Sahib Live Updates: Could have done more for education if not dthroned by conspiracy

NANKANA SAHIB: “If our government was not dethroned by foreign conspiracy, we could have done more progress in education,” Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said during his address on Tuesday, BOL News reported.

According to the details, he said that there are no universities in Nankana, and his party will bring reforms to add new schools and colleges. “We all tried our best to introduce a singular curriculum for the children for equality in education till the 5th class,” he said.

“Technology should be introduced with new advancements in educational institutions. It has been a record at Namal University, Mianwali that 85 percent or 90 percent of people get jobs after their graduation. The salaries start from 70,000 to 100,00,” he added.

“I want to thank this government to bring out cipher for the commission and the commission should be made by the senior judges. If investigated, it will be proved to the public that we didn’t want slavery but an independent Pakistan, ” The PTI chief said.

Imran Khan mentioned that People go abroad through illegal ways and die to get employment in a foreign country.

Advertisement

Watch PTI Jalsa live here: