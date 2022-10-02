PTI Jalsa Taxila: Get ready for my call, says Imran Khan

TAXILA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said he was making a plan and people should get ready for his call soon.

The former prime minister was addressing a massive political gathering in Taxila. However, he stopped short of giving his final call for the purported long march to Islamabad and said people should be prepared for it.

“I am making a plan and the government is also planning. Get ready for my call,” he said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should be prepared.

Imran Khan said he has a message for the imported government that threats to imprison him will not deter him. He said the movement for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ will not stop and they will not be affected by the threat of being imprisoned.

Regarding the diplomatic cypher, the former prime minister said he has already spoken that there was a conspiracy to remove him from power through a no-confidence motion. Imran Khan said he showed the cypher and sent it to the Speaker National Assembly, President, and Chief Justice to conduct an inquiry.

He said the government initially denied the presence of the threat letter and the matter was suppressed. He said now the matter has been raised and the government is now claiming the cypher is missing.

“This proves what I have been saying about the threat letter. Maryam should speak the truth. An inquiry will prove that her father and uncle conspired with the Americans to bring down the government,” he added.

He said the original copy of the cypher is present in the Foreign Office and an inquiry should be conducted to ascertain the facts.

He said the government claimed that inflation was higher during his tenure but the people are facing unprecedented high prices today, while the economy is sliding at a rapid pace.

Imran Khan said he is visiting the entire nation to support the people against the government that is only concerned about safeguarding its own corruption.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was accused of Rs16 billion money laundering but is now set to be acquitted, while NAB laws were changed to absolve Maryam Nawaz. He said it is now difficult to convict the elite of white-collar crimes while common man will be punished.

He said the “coward” Ishaq Dar has returned to the country after after being given a deal. He said nations that cannot catch the elite will perish. He said NRO was given to Nawaz Sharif and Zardari and the nation’s debts increased four times in the decade from 2008-2018 and corruption flourished.

Imran Khan said they stopped trade with India due to the conditions in occupied Kashmir. However, Maryam Nawaz wanted to import machinery from India for her son-in-law’s power plant. He accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of taking directives from the government which cannot win a free and transparent election.

“I want to give a message to those who are imposed on us and their handlers that we have launched a movement to dislodge them,” he vowed, claiming it will be the largest movement after Independence for rule of law and justice and people should join him.

