ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders held a meeting with Chairman Imran Khan today (Wednesday).

The sources in the know informed that discussions regarding the political situation and other party matters were held among the PTI leadership.

In essence, the meeting discussed the preparations for the long march against the incumbent government.

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s consultation on the preparations for the long march has been going on, and the officials of the surrounding districts of Islamabad have been called.

Apart from this, Imran Khan will meet the members of the National and Provincial Assembly of different districts.

Earlier, Hashim Dogar said that all roads leading to Islamabad will be blocked during the long march while adding that it is not necessary to go D-Chowk for a long march nor does even Rana Sanaullah has to shell tear gas.

