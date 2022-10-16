Ali Zaidi wrote a letter to the ECP lamenting the assault of PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi on Sunday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lamenting the assault of PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar and the influence of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the by-polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the by-elections are being underway on eight NA seats and three Punjab Assembly seats in Pakistan today (Sunday).

PTI Karachi division President Bilal Ghaffar was allegedly assaulted by PPP leader Hakim’s son at a polling station and taken to the hospital for treatment.

PTI leaders have been lambasting PPP for the manhandling of their leader and PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi reached the police station to register a complaint against the deed.

He also wrote a letter to the ECP in this regard.

On the other hand, ECP has sought a report from Inspector General (IG) Sindh regarding the violence on Bilal Ghaffar at the earliest.

The commission also directed to raise security measures on the polling premises and said that immediate action must be taken against the act of violence.

