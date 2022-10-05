PTI moves IHC for acceptance of resignations of members

PTI moved IHC on the issue of acceptance of resignations of PTI members

ISLAMABAD: A plea was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the acceptance of resignations by the party members.

The plea submitted by PTI requested the court to instruct the speaker to fulfill his responsibility by accepting the resignations of the members.

It was also submitted in the court that the speaker should call the members to confirm that the members have resigned as per their will under Article 64.

Earlier, PTI leader Asad Umar in a press conference maintained that the path chosen to accept the resignation was ‘illegal’ to create factions in the party.

He said that the law has been violated in this regard and the party has decided to move IHC against this.

Umar also opined that the government is scared of holding elections on 123 vacant seats and termed the acceptance of a few resignations as a conspiracy against PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI members resigned en-bloc after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan succeed and ousted him from the Prime Minister’s office.

