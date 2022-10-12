Advertisement
Saeed Ghani appeals to people to vote against Imran Khan

Articles
Image: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani on Wednesday urged the citizens of his constituencies to vote against Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He was addressing a presser when said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the local elections in Karachi will be held as per schedule.

Saeed Ghani also said that Imran Khan has been contesting the LG polls and urged the nation not to vote for him.

“Imran Khan is a member of the National Assembly, he has to represent in the National Assembly by staying on one seat.”

He said that Imran Khan has made all the institutions and the law of the country a joke, “I request the residents of these constituencies to vote for a representative who will represent you in the assembly.”

Saeed Ghani said that PTI chief had planned a drama of Cypher.

“He did anti-nationalism, the violation of the constitution is to break the assembly in a wrong way, all these people are guilty of violating the law.”

The leader of the People’s Party added that it was unfortunate that Imran Khan was the Prime Minister of this country.

