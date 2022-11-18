Governor Sindh, Karachi Administrator discuss mutual issues

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab called on Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday at the Governor House.

They discussed measures pertaining to the development of the city, improvement of health and cleanliness situation, performance of local government departments, restoration of infrastructure affected by rains and other issues.

The Sindh governor said mutual efforts were needed for the development of the metropolis because it is our city. He said that every activity occurred here affecs the country.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab informed the governor that roads damaged by rains were being repaired. He said that steps were being taken for the health and cleanliness of the city. He further said that they all collectively would work for the development and prosperity of the city.

On Wednesday, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori called on Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House and agreed to work together to resolve the problems of the province

They discussed the overall political situation, problems faced in various fields, rehabilitation of flood victims, and construction of infrastructure and development projects of Karachi. Bilawal expressed good wishes for the Sindh governor.

Earlier this month, Governor Sindh Karman Tessori called on former President and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House.

Governor Sindh enquired about the well-being of the former president, said a spokesperson of the Governor’s House. They discussed the overall political situation of the country and the problems confronted by the province.

They also discussed measures for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and development projects of Karachi. Zardari expressed best wishes for the governor.

Governor Tessori also held a separate meeting with PPP leader Faryal Talpur during which they agreed on making join efforts to address issues faced by the provincie.

They exchanged views on the political situation, flood relief activities and other important matters. They also discussed steps to bring improvements to the education, health and other sectors.

Tessori said that the PPP should take more steps to improve the education and health facilities in the province. He also urged the completion of flood relief activities ahead of the winter season.

Faryal Talpur congratulated Tessori for assuming the governor’s office and agreeing to make joint efforts to address the province’s issues. She added that PPP will take all political parties into confidence for addressing public matters.

