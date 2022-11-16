Advertisement
Govt decides to hold back door talks with PTI: Sources

Articles
  • Government has decided to hold back door talks with PTI
  • Three PTI leaders have been informed in this regard
  • PTI has a stance that the negotiations must be fruitful and the doors for the talks are open
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to hold back door talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the popularity of Imran Khan and the soaring pressure of political instability, BOL News quoted sources.

The sources have revealed that the government is willing for back door negotiations and three PTI leaders have been informed in this regard.

It was also said that the negotiations with the political party would be on the terms of mutual benefits.

After the offer of talks, the PTI has a stance that the negotiations must be fruitful and the doors for the talks are open.

The sources have disclosed that the decision came after the rising popularity of Imran Khan among the masses and the soaring political instability owing to the Azadi march. Adding that the government has been trying for the talks before the Azadi convoy reaches Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, PTI has been keeping its stance intact and demanding immediate general elections. Both the camps were involved in negotiations earlier as well but ended all in vain and the deadlock was sustained.

