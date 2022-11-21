LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will hold a sit-in on Murree Road on Nov 26 when the long march reaches Rawalpindi.

It was decided in a meeting presided over by PTI chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park on Monday, revealed the inside story of the meeting.

The sit-in will be extended if the government does not accept their demands, it was decided.

On the day, the party chief will address a public gathering, which is said to be the biggest rally in the country’s history.

A tent settlement will be made in Allama Iqbal Park. Pakistan. Earlier, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asked all party supporters to reach Rawalpindi for the Haqiqi Azadi March on November 26.

“I am inviting all of you to reach Rawalpindi on Saturday, November 26,” he announced. Imran Khan said he will personally address the rally on the day around 2 PM.

Imran Khan said there is no turning back and they will demand to hold free and fair elections. He also urged everyone to support him in the quest for real freedom.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former federal minister Asad Umar led freedom marches at Rawat on Saturday. Islamabad Capital Territory’s (ICT) administration granted permission to the PTI to conduct its rally from Koral to Rawat.

The capital administration issued a 35-point no-objection certificate (NOC) signed by the district magistrate of Islamabad and PTI Islamabad President Ali Nawaz Awan.

It maintained that Section 144 of the Constitution would continue to be enforced in the Red Zone and other areas. The PTI rally was also barred from blocking any roads or causing damage to public or private property.

It said that no roads shall be blocked, particularly the Islamabad Express Highway and GT Road. The administration maintained that slogans and speeches against the state, religion, and ideology of Pakistan were prohibited.

It further stated that “no object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons” could be wielded by the participants, and the participants could not indulge in violence. The PTI would be held responsible for any violence or clashes.

Threat to Shoaib Shaikh

On other hand, There is also a grave threat to the life of the CEO of BOL Network, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh after Arshad Sharif and the imported government is utilizing every negative tactic and maneuver to terrify Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and stop him from speaking the truth.

This was revealed by the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan while addressing the participants of the long march in Gujar Khan and talking to senior journalists in Lahore on Friday.

The former premier lauded Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and the BOL News for taking a brave stance for real journalism and conveying the message of the truth to the masses at every cost and without caring about any consequences.

The PTI chief further said that the BOL News is fighting the war of the truth and right.

He observed that Shoaib Sheikh is having a tough time, but God willing, a good time is about to come.

The way the imported government is doing retaliatory actions did not happen even during Musharraf’s dictatorship.

The imported government is victimising the media in a fascist manner, he maintained, adding that such things do not happen even in martial law, what is being done under this so-called democratic government.

It is pertinent to mention here that CEO of BOL Network. Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and BOL News are undergoing immense pressure and coercion for upholding real journalism and highlighting genuine issues of the public.

The management and BOL News are keeping the flag of its veracious fight up against the tyrants and tormentors of the society and carrying on its struggle for the rights of people.

Without caring about dire consequences, the management and Bol News are continuing their trajectory of true journalism and raising the voice for the rights of the populace particularly suppressed and deprived segments of society.

In such a country, where journalism has been padlocked and the channels have been playing guileful, BOL News has kept its truthfulness intact and advocated for rightness despite all the coercions.

BOL is being pressurized not to follow the norms and values of genuine journalism and not to show the real point of view of the general public but BOL has always put all pressures and compressions aside and always elevated the voice of the right and brought forward the ground realities at every cost and never cares whatever price it has to pay.

Earlier, The spokesperson for the Chief Minister and the Punjab Government Musarat Jamsheed Cheema on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real Azadi march will reach Gujar Khan at 3pm where Vice Chairman PTI will lead the long march.

The Vice Chairman addressed the public meeting at 4:15 PM. Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan’s address will be at 4:30.

Earlier, the real freedom march started from Ladhar House Jhelum at 3 pm in the form of a rally where Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the long march on Thursday.

Government Musarat Jamsheed Cheema in her Twitter message said the rally took place from the bypass road and departs to Dina through GT Road.

She informed that the rally will be led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Zulfi Bukhari, Fuq Sher Baz, and Faraz Chaudhry.

Musarat Cheema further said the rally will reach Mangala Road Dina at around 4:00 PM. This gathering will be hosted by Raja Yawar Kamal, Fuq Sher Baz, and Zahid Akhtar.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the gathering at 4:15 pm and Chairman PTI Imran Khan will address the participants of the march at 4:30 pm.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said Tuesday that whoever Nawaz Sharif appoints army chief, he wants him to get Imran disqualified and their corruption cases ended.

He said this while delivering a televised speech to the Long March participants in Chiniot on Tuesday.

He said that Nawaz is a cowardly person and absconder and he is running from the elections as he fears that his party would badly be defeated by the PTI.

He added that how an absconder could take the big decisions of the country and make an important appointment, demanding that this joke with the nation must be stopped at once.

He observed that the rule of the Jungle has been imposed in the country, and how the country could make progress in this prevailing situation.

He once again appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to do justice with the PTI and get rid of it from the Election Commission of Pakistan as the ECP under the current Chief Election Commissioner is biased and has always victimized him and other PTI leaders.

He recalled that the CEC has always passed judgments against the PTI and never bothered to take up cases of the PML-N and PPP as the CEC is the man of the PML-N.

He further said that the CEC had implicated the PTI in wrong cases such as foreign funding case, the Toshakhana case and others, adding that the same kind of cases of the PML-N and PPP are lying to the ECP for a long but he has never taken up these cases.

He beseeched the CJP to hear their cases so that the PTI could get justice and get rid of the biased Chief Election Commissioner.

The PTI chairman said to the CJP, “You are only our hope for justice and the whole nation is looking towards you.”

He lambasted the economic policies of the government and feared that the country might go default.

He said that Ishaq Dar, who came with this claim that he would correct the economy, has gone dumb and missing from the scene for a long, adding that Dar has utterly failed and his assertions proved wrong.

Earlier Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started the long march for the 6th day from Chiniot today under the lead of PTI leader Asad Umar.

The first destination of the PTI marchers will be Bhutto Colony in Chiniot at 12:00 noon.

The PTI chief will address the marchers via video link at 4:30 pm.

In an interview with an international newspaper regarding relations with the United States and the matter of cypher, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said the propaganda cell presented his statement in the wrong way, Bol News reported.

In a speech, Imran Khan said the two journalists, whom he gave interviewed, had also to give clarification. Ostensibly pointing towards the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) social media wing, he said the propaganda cell cherrypicked statements and gave them to journalists.

The former prime minister said he wanted good relations with China, Russia and US. However, he said, he would not accept slavery to anyone. “We are ready to make friendship even with India, if the issue of Kashmir is resolved. I tried to make friendship with India as well,” he said.

Talking about former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said he who did not have interest in Pakistan, how he was taking paramount decisions. “We should not allow a fugitive to take decisions on important matters. Will the one who stole Pakistan’s money decided about its future? Will the fugitive decide when elections should be held?” he wondered asking how Prime Minister Shehbaz can an absconder for appointment on an important post.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to kick off the march’s fifth day from Mandi Bahauddin today.

The details revealed by PTI leaders maintained that Imran Khan will address the participants at 4:30 pm today.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman has said that their march is different from the current government’s previous marches as it is not for getting any NRO but it is for getting real independence for the country and its people.

He reiterated that the solution to all problems lies in holding fair and free elections.

He said this while addressing a televised address to the long march participants on Sunday.

Imran said that the march would continue until it achieved its goals.

Talking about ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, he lauded the Pakistan cricket team for its best performance despite it lost in the final against England.

He termed the Pakistan team’s bowling attack the best in the world. However, we must support our team despite it being defeated.

He had hoped that Pakistan would win the final but unfortunately, it lost.

He maintained that the corrupt rulers have been imposed on the nation and country but the people of the country must have realized that the system, imposed on the country, has utterly failed to deliver.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif has lost his case against the English newspaper Daily Mail’, which had exposed his corruption. He condemned the Turkey attack, reportedly leaving five dead and many injured.

He added that an absconder is taking the most important decisions of the country in London where they had bought flats and other properties with stolen money of the Pakistani people’s exchequer.

He said that now the people of Pakistan would not accept any such decision taken in closed rooms and behind doors.

He claimed that if these former rulers had wanted to do anything for the country, they could have done for it long time before but they had always served their own interests.

He further said that the inflation and other problems had increased many folds since they came to power.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real Azadi long march began from Kharian on Sunday where preparations were also underway to telecast live T20 final match between Pakistan and England for participants.

The fourth day of the Azadi-long march of PTI began from Kharian which was ended at Lalamusa a day earlier.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the participants through a video link while vice chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also address.

The PTI has established reception camps in Kabaddi Chowk, College Chowk, Thana Chowk, and Khatm- e- Nabuwat Chowk to welcome Asad Umar. The preparations for the public meeting have entered the final stages.

On this occasion, more than 550 personnel of the Punjab Police are performing security duties.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Azadi march resumed from Wazirabad on Thursday from the same spot where Imran Khan was shot at previously.

PTI leadership said that the security measures have been tightened in light of the attack on Imran Khan that took place last week and claimed one life and left 14 injured including the PTI chief.

Attack on Imran Khan

Imran Khan in his tweet has revealed, “I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in Rahimyar Khan on 24th Sept & Mianwali on 7th Oct during public rallies. Wazirabad’s assassination attempt followed the script.

I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in RYK 24th Sept & Mianwali 7th Oct public rallies. Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script. pic.twitter.com/UsQGp2y3EY — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

Imran added, “I will also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot.”

I wiĺl also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

Security

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that full security will be provided to the PTI long march in every city from Wazirabad to Rawalpindi.

The meeting decided that complete security would be provided in every city on the route from Wazirabad to Rawalpindi. Snipers would be deployed on the roofs of the buildings along the long march route. About 15000 police personnel would be deployed on the route whereas the police control room would function around the clock.

On this occasion, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he had never criticised the police in his speech but expressed his reservation over a single person.

The FIR

Earlier on late Monday night, an FIR of the murderous attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad was registered by the police.

However, the FIR was not registered as per the PTI demands, which wants to register the case against Prime Minister, Interior Minister and a military officer.

Bol News reported that there was a deadlock between the PTI and the police over the registration of the case.

The police nominated a man Naveed in the case and charged him with resorting to firing on the container, leaving a man dead and 11 including Imran Khan injured.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said if three names nominated by the party chairman were not included in the FIR, they would not accept such an FIR.

He further said that without including three names in the FIR, it would be just a piece of paper.

The case has been registered under the provisions of murder, acts of terrorism and other provisions in the Wazirabad police station.

The PTI lawyers are present at the Wazirabad police station to register the case and refused to leave the station without taking a copy of the FIR.

Previously, there was news on different TV channels that an FIR had been registered but later it came to know that no FIR had been launched and dead lock still persists.

The march

PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced to resume the march from Thursday, Nov 10 from the same point where he was shot.

He will address the marchers and the public through a video link. He added the long march would reach Islamabad within 10 to 15 days.

Despite the PTI-led coalition government being in Punjab, it is not able to lodge an FIR against elements who are involved in the assassination attempt on him, he lamented.

He said PML-N federal ministers are holding press conferences against him and alleged him of blasphemy. He said they planned to get him killed as Salman Taseer was murdered in the past.

He said Azam Swati’s video is original and recorded in Judicial Complex, Quetta. He said the video was sent to the family member of the Senator.

He demanded the apex court to take notice of the matter of the Swati video leak, the assassination of Arshad Sharif, and the assassination attempt on him as the whole nation is looking towards the court.

Shaukat Khanum CEO Dr Faisal Sultan briefed on the health condition and the successful surgery to remove the bullets from Imran Khan. He said four bullets were fired at the PTI Chairman.

Imran Khan said he was already informed that there was a plot to attack him in either Wazirabad or Gujrat during the long march under a conspiracy.

Recalling the events of the last six months, the former prime minister said he was removed from power through a foreign conspiracy but people came to the streets in a show of strength to support him.

He said a long march was organized on May 25 but the government resorted to brutal violence against peaceful protesters. He said rather than learning lessons, the government thought they can torture them into submission.

He said the government used state machinery and biased ECP to defeat him in the by-polls but failed miserably. When all else failed, he said, the government attempted to disqualify him in the Toshakhana case on the directives of Nawaz Sharif.

“They (Sharif family) have not answered where they got the money come for the Avenfield flats,” he said, adding that Ishaq Dar has admitted to money laundering for the Sharif family.

He said Arshad Sharif was the top-notch investigative journalist in the country but he was martyred for speaking the truth. “I know who was responsible for killing Arshad Sharif, his family and the journalist community know who was responsible.”

He said he won eight constituencies in the by-polls which is a record and there was an unprecedented turnout at his rallies. He said there were attempts to kill him on different occasions and he had made made a video to name those responsible for the closed-door plot.

He said a conspiracy was made for Salman Taseer-style attack on him by stating he defamed religion. He said it was planned that the attack will be blamed on religious fanaticism. He recalled telling about the plot at a political rally on September 24.

“They were worried about the turnout at the long march. So they planned to attack me (in Wazirabad). I can predict that millions of people will turnout for the long march in Islamabad,” he added.

He said three officials including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had made a plot to assassinate him in Wazirabad and blame it on religious fanatics.

He said there were different attackers than the main suspect and they were fired from two sides. He paid tribute to Moazam who lost his life in the attack and those who were injured.

Imran Khan appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take action, saying the leader of the largest federal party cannot receive justice in the country. He said free and fair elections should be held in the country.

He said he will give a call for march to Islamabad after getting well and recovering from the incident. He urged people not to compromise for real freedom of their future generations. He said people should protest until the resignation of those responsible for the incident.

Wazirabad attack

The former prime minister was injured when a man opened fire near the reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad during PTI’s long march on Thursday. Other PTI leaders including former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed, were injured in a murderous attack on the former prime minister.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar confirmed that Chairman PTI has received multiple injuries but he is safe. According to the reports, Imran Khan’s leg was injured and he is being immediately shifted to Lahore.

The initial report said that two assailants resorted to firing on Imran Khan’s container. One of the attackers has been arrested, the report added.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker was killed in the attack and several others were injured. He requested the nation to pray for the injured and pray for the safety of all including party chief Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the firing incident and summoned a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He also directed the interior minister to summon a report from the Punjab chief secretary and IGP Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has condemned the attack and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation. He said those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care.