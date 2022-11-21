LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will hold a sit-in on Murree Road on Nov 26 when the long march reaches Rawalpindi.
It was decided in a meeting presided over by PTI chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park on Monday, revealed the inside story of the meeting.
The sit-in will be extended if the government does not accept their demands, it was decided.
On the day, the party chief will address a public gathering, which is said to be the biggest rally in the country’s history.
A tent settlement will be made in Allama Iqbal Park. Pakistan.
Earlier, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asked all party supporters to reach Rawalpindi for the Haqiqi Azadi March on November 26.
“I am inviting all of you to reach Rawalpindi on Saturday, November 26,” he announced. Imran Khan said he will personally address the rally on the day around 2 PM.
Imran Khan said there is no turning back and they will demand to hold free and fair elections. He also urged everyone to support him in the quest for real freedom.
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former federal minister Asad Umar led freedom marches at Rawat on Saturday. Islamabad Capital Territory’s (ICT) administration granted permission to the PTI to conduct its rally from Koral to Rawat.
The capital administration issued a 35-point no-objection certificate (NOC) signed by the district magistrate of Islamabad and PTI Islamabad President Ali Nawaz Awan.
It maintained that Section 144 of the Constitution would continue to be enforced in the Red Zone and other areas. The PTI rally was also barred from blocking any roads or causing damage to public or private property.
It said that no roads shall be blocked, particularly the Islamabad Express Highway and GT Road. The administration maintained that slogans and speeches against the state, religion, and ideology of Pakistan were prohibited.
It further stated that “no object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons” could be wielded by the participants, and the participants could not indulge in violence. The PTI would be held responsible for any violence or clashes.
Threat to Shoaib Shaikh
On other hand, There is also a grave threat to the life of the CEO of BOL Network, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh after Arshad Sharif and the imported government is utilizing every negative tactic and maneuver to terrify Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and stop him from speaking the truth.
This was revealed by the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan while addressing the participants of the long march in Gujar Khan and talking to senior journalists in Lahore on Friday.
The former premier lauded Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and the BOL News for taking a brave stance for real journalism and conveying the message of the truth to the masses at every cost and without caring about any consequences.
The PTI chief further said that the BOL News is fighting the war of the truth and right.
He observed that Shoaib Sheikh is having a tough time, but God willing, a good time is about to come.
The way the imported government is doing retaliatory actions did not happen even during Musharraf’s dictatorship.
The imported government is victimising the media in a fascist manner, he maintained, adding that such things do not happen even in martial law, what is being done under this so-called democratic government.
It is pertinent to mention here that CEO of BOL Network. Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and BOL News are undergoing immense pressure and coercion for upholding real journalism and highlighting genuine issues of the public.
The management and BOL News are keeping the flag of its veracious fight up against the tyrants and tormentors of the society and carrying on its struggle for the rights of people.
Without caring about dire consequences, the management and Bol News are continuing their trajectory of true journalism and raising the voice for the rights of the populace particularly suppressed and deprived segments of society.
In such a country, where journalism has been padlocked and the channels have been playing guileful, BOL News has kept its truthfulness intact and advocated for rightness despite all the coercions.
BOL is being pressurized not to follow the norms and values of genuine journalism and not to show the real point of view of the general public but BOL has always put all pressures and compressions aside and always elevated the voice of the right and brought forward the ground realities at every cost and never cares whatever price it has to pay.
Earlier, The spokesperson for the Chief Minister and the Punjab Government Musarat Jamsheed Cheema on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real Azadi march will reach Gujar Khan at 3pm where Vice Chairman PTI will lead the long march.
The Vice Chairman addressed the public meeting at 4:15 PM. Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan’s address will be at 4:30.
Earlier, the real freedom march started from Ladhar House Jhelum at 3 pm in the form of a rally where Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the long march on Thursday.
Government Musarat Jamsheed Cheema in her Twitter message said the rally took place from the bypass road and departs to Dina through GT Road.
She informed that the rally will be led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Zulfi Bukhari, Fuq Sher Baz, and Faraz Chaudhry.
Musarat Cheema further said the rally will reach Mangala Road Dina at around 4:00 PM. This gathering will be hosted by Raja Yawar Kamal, Fuq Sher Baz, and Zahid Akhtar.
Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the gathering at 4:15 pm and Chairman PTI Imran Khan will address the participants of the march at 4:30 pm.
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said Tuesday that whoever Nawaz Sharif appoints army chief, he wants him to get Imran disqualified and their corruption cases ended.
He said this while delivering a televised speech to the Long March participants in Chiniot on Tuesday.
He said that Nawaz is a cowardly person and absconder and he is running from the elections as he fears that his party would badly be defeated by the PTI.
He added that how an absconder could take the big decisions of the country and make an important appointment, demanding that this joke with the nation must be stopped at once.
He observed that the rule of the Jungle has been imposed in the country, and how the country could make progress in this prevailing situation.
He once again appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to do justice with the PTI and get rid of it from the Election Commission of Pakistan as the ECP under the current Chief Election Commissioner is biased and has always victimized him and other PTI leaders.
He recalled that the CEC has always passed judgments against the PTI and never bothered to take up cases of the PML-N and PPP as the CEC is the man of the PML-N.
He further said that the CEC had implicated the PTI in wrong cases such as foreign funding case, the Toshakhana case and others, adding that the same kind of cases of the PML-N and PPP are lying to the ECP for a long but he has never taken up these cases.
He beseeched the CJP to hear their cases so that the PTI could get justice and get rid of the biased Chief Election Commissioner.
The PTI chairman said to the CJP, “You are only our hope for justice and the whole nation is looking towards you.”
He lambasted the economic policies of the government and feared that the country might go default.
He said that Ishaq Dar, who came with this claim that he would correct the economy, has gone dumb and missing from the scene for a long, adding that Dar has utterly failed and his assertions proved wrong.
Earlier Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started the long march for the 6th day from Chiniot today under the lead of PTI leader Asad Umar.
The first destination of the PTI marchers will be Bhutto Colony in Chiniot at 12:00 noon.
The PTI chief will address the marchers via video link at 4:30 pm.
In an interview with an international newspaper regarding relations with the United States and the matter of cypher, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said the propaganda cell presented his statement in the wrong way, Bol News reported.
In a speech, Imran Khan said the two journalists, whom he gave interviewed, had also to give clarification. Ostensibly pointing towards the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) social media wing, he said the propaganda cell cherrypicked statements and gave them to journalists.
The former prime minister said he wanted good relations with China, Russia and US. However, he said, he would not accept slavery to anyone. “We are ready to make friendship even with India, if the issue of Kashmir is resolved. I tried to make friendship with India as well,” he said.
Talking about former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said he who did not have interest in Pakistan, how he was taking paramount decisions. “We should not allow a fugitive to take decisions on important matters. Will the one who stole Pakistan’s money decided about its future? Will the fugitive decide when elections should be held?” he wondered asking how Prime Minister Shehbaz can an absconder for appointment on an important post.
The details revealed by PTI leaders maintained that Imran Khan will address the participants at 4:30 pm today.
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman has said that their march is different from the current government’s previous marches as it is not for getting any NRO but it is for getting real independence for the country and its people.
He reiterated that the solution to all problems lies in holding fair and free elections.
He said this while addressing a televised address to the long march participants on Sunday.
Imran said that the march would continue until it achieved its goals.
Talking about ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, he lauded the Pakistan cricket team for its best performance despite it lost in the final against England.
He termed the Pakistan team’s bowling attack the best in the world. However, we must support our team despite it being defeated.
He had hoped that Pakistan would win the final but unfortunately, it lost.
He maintained that the corrupt rulers have been imposed on the nation and country but the people of the country must have realized that the system, imposed on the country, has utterly failed to deliver.
He said that Shehbaz Sharif has lost his case against the English newspaper Daily Mail’, which had exposed his corruption. He condemned the Turkey attack, reportedly leaving five dead and many injured.
He added that an absconder is taking the most important decisions of the country in London where they had bought flats and other properties with stolen money of the Pakistani people’s exchequer.
He said that now the people of Pakistan would not accept any such decision taken in closed rooms and behind doors.
He claimed that if these former rulers had wanted to do anything for the country, they could have done for it long time before but they had always served their own interests.
He further said that the inflation and other problems had increased many folds since they came to power.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real Azadi long march began from Kharian on Sunday where preparations were also underway to telecast live T20 final match between Pakistan and England for participants.
The fourth day of the Azadi-long march of PTI began from Kharian which was ended at Lalamusa a day earlier.
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the participants through a video link while vice chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also address.
The PTI has established reception camps in Kabaddi Chowk, College Chowk, Thana Chowk, and Khatm- e- Nabuwat Chowk to welcome Asad Umar. The preparations for the public meeting have entered the final stages.
On this occasion, more than 550 personnel of the Punjab Police are performing security duties.
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Azadi march resumed from Wazirabad on Thursday from the same spot where Imran Khan was shot at previously.
PTI leadership said that the security measures have been tightened in light of the attack on Imran Khan that took place last week and claimed one life and left 14 injured including the PTI chief.
Attack on Imran Khan
Imran Khan in his tweet has revealed, “I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in Rahimyar Khan on 24th Sept & Mianwali on 7th Oct during public rallies. Wazirabad’s assassination attempt followed the script.
I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in RYK 24th Sept & Mianwali 7th Oct public rallies. Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script. pic.twitter.com/UsQGp2y3EY
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022
Imran added, “I will also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot.”
I wiĺl also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022
Security
Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that full security will be provided to the PTI long march in every city from Wazirabad to Rawalpindi.
The meeting decided that complete security would be provided in every city on the route from Wazirabad to Rawalpindi. Snipers would be deployed on the roofs of the buildings along the long march route. About 15000 police personnel would be deployed on the route whereas the police control room would function around the clock.
On this occasion, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he had never criticised the police in his speech but expressed his reservation over a single person.
The FIR
Earlier on late Monday night, an FIR of the murderous attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad was registered by the police.
However, the FIR was not registered as per the PTI demands, which wants to register the case against Prime Minister, Interior Minister and a military officer.
Bol News reported that there was a deadlock between the PTI and the police over the registration of the case.
The police nominated a man Naveed in the case and charged him with resorting to firing on the container, leaving a man dead and 11 including Imran Khan injured.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said if three names nominated by the party chairman were not included in the FIR, they would not accept such an FIR.
He further said that without including three names in the FIR, it would be just a piece of paper.
The case has been registered under the provisions of murder, acts of terrorism and other provisions in the Wazirabad police station.
The PTI lawyers are present at the Wazirabad police station to register the case and refused to leave the station without taking a copy of the FIR.
Previously, there was news on different TV channels that an FIR had been registered but later it came to know that no FIR had been launched and dead lock still persists.
The march
PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced to resume the march from Thursday, Nov 10 from the same point where he was shot.
He will address the marchers and the public through a video link. He added the long march would reach Islamabad within 10 to 15 days.
Despite the PTI-led coalition government being in Punjab, it is not able to lodge an FIR against elements who are involved in the assassination attempt on him, he lamented.
He said PML-N federal ministers are holding press conferences against him and alleged him of blasphemy. He said they planned to get him killed as Salman Taseer was murdered in the past.
He said Azam Swati’s video is original and recorded in Judicial Complex, Quetta. He said the video was sent to the family member of the Senator.
He demanded the apex court to take notice of the matter of the Swati video leak, the assassination of Arshad Sharif, and the assassination attempt on him as the whole nation is looking towards the court.
Shaukat Khanum CEO Dr Faisal Sultan briefed on the health condition and the successful surgery to remove the bullets from Imran Khan. He said four bullets were fired at the PTI Chairman.
Imran Khan said he was already informed that there was a plot to attack him in either Wazirabad or Gujrat during the long march under a conspiracy.
Recalling the events of the last six months, the former prime minister said he was removed from power through a foreign conspiracy but people came to the streets in a show of strength to support him.
He said a long march was organized on May 25 but the government resorted to brutal violence against peaceful protesters. He said rather than learning lessons, the government thought they can torture them into submission.
He said the government used state machinery and biased ECP to defeat him in the by-polls but failed miserably. When all else failed, he said, the government attempted to disqualify him in the Toshakhana case on the directives of Nawaz Sharif.
“They (Sharif family) have not answered where they got the money come for the Avenfield flats,” he said, adding that Ishaq Dar has admitted to money laundering for the Sharif family.
He said Arshad Sharif was the top-notch investigative journalist in the country but he was martyred for speaking the truth. “I know who was responsible for killing Arshad Sharif, his family and the journalist community know who was responsible.”
He said he won eight constituencies in the by-polls which is a record and there was an unprecedented turnout at his rallies. He said there were attempts to kill him on different occasions and he had made made a video to name those responsible for the closed-door plot.
He said a conspiracy was made for Salman Taseer-style attack on him by stating he defamed religion. He said it was planned that the attack will be blamed on religious fanaticism. He recalled telling about the plot at a political rally on September 24.
“They were worried about the turnout at the long march. So they planned to attack me (in Wazirabad). I can predict that millions of people will turnout for the long march in Islamabad,” he added.
He said three officials including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had made a plot to assassinate him in Wazirabad and blame it on religious fanatics.
He said there were different attackers than the main suspect and they were fired from two sides. He paid tribute to Moazam who lost his life in the attack and those who were injured.
Imran Khan appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take action, saying the leader of the largest federal party cannot receive justice in the country. He said free and fair elections should be held in the country.
He said he will give a call for march to Islamabad after getting well and recovering from the incident. He urged people not to compromise for real freedom of their future generations. He said people should protest until the resignation of those responsible for the incident.
Wazirabad attack
The former prime minister was injured when a man opened fire near the reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad during PTI’s long march on Thursday. Other PTI leaders including former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed, were injured in a murderous attack on the former prime minister.
PTI Secretary General Asad Umar confirmed that Chairman PTI has received multiple injuries but he is safe. According to the reports, Imran Khan’s leg was injured and he is being immediately shifted to Lahore.
The initial report said that two assailants resorted to firing on Imran Khan’s container. One of the attackers has been arrested, the report added.
PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker was killed in the attack and several others were injured. He requested the nation to pray for the injured and pray for the safety of all including party chief Imran Khan.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the firing incident and summoned a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He also directed the interior minister to summon a report from the Punjab chief secretary and IGP Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has condemned the attack and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation. He said those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care.
Chairman PTI Imran Khan will deliver important speech today
Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former federal minister Asad Umar led real freedom march joint gathering will be held at Rawat. In her Twitter message, Musarat Jamsheed Cheema announced that today there will be a historic gathering in which Chairman PTI Imran Khan will deliver an important speech. She said former prime minister Imran Khan will announce the future line of action in public gathering. LAHORE: Spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Punjab Government...
Real freedom march will resume from Jhelum today
Spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Punjab Musarat Jamsheed Cheema in her Twitter message said the rally took place from the bypass road and departs to Dina through GT Road. The rally will be led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Zulfi Bukhari, Fuq Sher Baz, and Faraz Chaudhry. Chairman PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the participants of the march at 4:30 pm. JHELUM: The real freedom march will start from Ladhar...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the caravan from Gujrat to Jhelum
In her Twitter message, Musarat Jamsheed Cheema said Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with other party leaders will leave for Jhelum at 2 pm. The real Azadi March will reach the Shandar Chowk Jhelum where the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary will welcome the long march participants. She said Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the long march convoy at 04:15 pm while former prime minister Imran Khan will also address the participants of the real Azadi march at...
PTI Real Azadi's long march begins from Kharian today
The fourth day of the Azadi-long march of PTI will begin from Kharian and which was ended at Lalamusa yesterday. Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the participants through video link. Vice chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also address. KHARIAN: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s real Azadi long march to begin from Kharian on Sunday where preparations are also underway to telecast live T20 final match between Pakistan and England for participants....
PTI Azadi march: To be resumed today from Wazirabad
PTI Azadi march is to resume from Wazirabad today The security measures have been tightened in light of the attack on Imran Khan The container for the leaders is being furnished with bulletproof glass WAZIRABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Azadi march is to resume from Wazirabad today from the same spot where Imran Khan was shot previously. PTI leadership has said that the security measures have been tightened in light of the attack on Imran Khan that took place last week...
PTI continues protest against attack on Imran Khan
PTI continued its protest against the attack on Chairman Imran Khan During the protest, slogans were chanted against the incumbent government PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the long march will achieve the target under any circumstances ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued its protest against the attack on Chairman Imran Khan and the party workers and stalwarts have been demonstrating at various points in the twin cities. During the protest, slogans were chanted against the incumbent government and in...
Imran Khan directs to open roads for travelers
PTI leader Asad Umar tweeted, “In view of the Raiwand Ijtimah dua tomorrow (on Sunday), Chairman Imran Khan has given the instructions." Asad Umar said the next phase of the long march and protest would be announced on Sunday. ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has directed his party supporters to open the arteries for travelers, Bol News reported. PTI leader Asad Umar tweeted, “In view of the Raiwand Ijtimah dua tomorrow (on Sunday), Chairman Imran Khan...
Imran files application for FIR registration with Wazirabad police station
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has submitted an application for the registration of an FIR for a murderous attack on him in Wazirabad on Thursday, with the City Police Station Wazirabad on Friday night. Secretary General PTI Lahore chapter, Zubair Niazi and other party leaders are present at the police station for the registration of the FIR, however, a diary number has not been allotted to the application. Meanwhile, the inside story of the important meeting...
President Alvi condoles PTI worker’s death in long march attack
President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed condolence over the death of Moazzam Nawaz, a political worker killed during an attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march in Wazirabad on Thursday. “My all sympathies go with the bereaved family and the children of Moazzam Nawaz,” the president said in a statement. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. It is pertinent to mention...
Khawaja Asif claims religious fanaticism led to attack on Imran
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told the National Assembly on Friday that Imran Khan’s statements had hurt the religious sentiments of an accused Naveed who attacked Imran Khan during his march. The minister said that it was evident from the videos of an accused that his religious sentiments were hurt because of the language, the former Prime Minster used from time to time or crossed the red line of religion which compelled him to attack on him. The entire duty...
Security of Punjab Governor House may be given to Rangers, FC
The security of the Punjab Governor House may be handed over to the Rangers and FC after the protest by the PTI workers at governor's house on Friday. The proposal of giving the governor security to the federation was being mulled, sources said. A report has been sought from the departments concerned and the final decision of handing over to the federal agencies would be taken after the opinion of the departments concerned. Earlier, the Punjab Governor House administration requested...
Imran Khan says plot made beforehand to assassinate him
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said he was already informed about the plot to assassinate him during the long march. He was addressing a press conference via video link at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore where he is undergoing treatment after a firing incident a day earlier. Shaukat Khanum CEO Dr Faisal Sultan briefed on the health condition and the successful surgery to remove the bullets from Imran Khan. He said four bullets were...
Imran Khan attack: A nationwide protest call after Friday prayers
A nationwide protest call has been given by the leadership after the attempt on Imran Khan A protest has been announced by PTI's General Secretary after the Friday prayer across the country The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bar Council on Friday announced a strike against the murderous attack Following the murderous attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, a nationwide protest call has been given by the leadership. A protest has been announced by PTI's General Secretary after the Friday...
Imran Khan stable after bullet removal at Shaukat Khanum
Imran Khan underwent surgery for removal of bullet fragments A few other tests were also taken at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital ther PTI leaders including former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed, were also injured in a murderous attack LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan – who was gun-attacked yesterday during the Azadi march – underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital and his condition is stable. As per details, the surgery to remove bullet fragments from his leg...
Police seals house of attacker
The police have sealed the house of the suspect who attacked Imran Khan. Accused Naveed has two children, four brothers and three sisters. The accused reportedly returned from abroad a few days ago. The accused Naveed's mother, two children and his wife were also taken by the police. The family of the accused has been shifted to an unknown place. Earlier, the alleged assailant said, "I only tried to shoot Imran Khan as he was misleading people." The alleged assailant claimed,...
SHO, staff suspended for leaking video statement of alleged attacker
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi has suspended all the staff including the SHO of the police station concerned for leaking the video statement of the accused who fired on Imran Khan. The Punjab chief minister has taken strict notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police to take strict disciplinary action against the irresponsible officers. All the mobile phones of the police station staff were seized, forensic audit of the mobile phones will be conducted. Elahi...
Imran accuses Shehbaz, Sanaullah of being involved in murderous attack on him
PTI Chairman Imran Khan has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an important person of being involved in the murderous attack on him and demanded the removal of them from their offices. In a video message, Asad Umar said that Imran is fine and asked him to issue a statement on his behalf that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an important person were involved in the attack. Imran demanded the registration...
Protest demonstrations against attack on Imran Khan start across country
Protests against the murderous attack on Imran Khan were staged across the country as PTI workers, supporters and the general public took to the streets and registered their protest against the nefarious assault on their leader. Almost in every small and big city and town, protest demonstrations were held to express annoyance and anger against the attack. In Karachi, the PTI workers and supporters held protest demonstrations in 16 locations including Korangi Industrial Area, Gulstan-e-Jauhar, Lasbela and Orangi. The protestors...
Alleged assailant says wants to kill only Imran Khan
The alleged assailant, who was arrested, said that I only tried to shoot Imran Khan as he was misleading people. The alleged assailant claimed, “No one behind me and I am alone.” He said that he had decided to kill Imran since the long march started from Lahore. The alleged attacker said, “I tried to shoot Imran Khan on his own and I had enough justificationto kill Imran Khan. He further said that he wanted to kill only Imran Khan...
One killed, eight injured in assassination attempt on Imran Khan
Eight including Imran Khan, Senator Faisal Javed, PTI Central Punjab Senior Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Ahmed Chattha got wounded. Whereas, the deceased has been identified as Muazzam Shahzad Gondal son of Muhammad Nawaz Gondal, a resident of Ala’abad, Siyal Colony, Wazirabad. The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Gujranwala, while Khan was shifted to Lahore for treatment. LAHORE: At least one person was killed and eight others wounded in the assassination bid on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)...
Imran Khan doing fine, says Yasmin Rashid
Former prime minister Imran Khan got injured when two men reportedly opened fire near the reception camp at Allahwala Chowk, Wazirabad, during PTI’s long march. In a statement, Yasmin Rashid said PTI chief sustained two bullet injuries to his leg. She said she had asked him to get bulletproof glass installed on the container. LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said PTI chief Imran Khan was doing fine, Bol News reported. Former prime minister...
Shehbaz prays for Imran Khan’s recovery, offers support for investigation
Condemning the incident of firing on Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, he directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for investigation report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people, he said. “Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics,” he tweeted. ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday prayed for recovery and health of Pakistan Tehreek...
Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion direct private markets fund
Goldman Sachs Asset Management closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund. Institutional and high-net-worth investors contributed $3.7 billion. The fund aims to invest with an enterprise value of between $750 million and $2 billion. Investing in high-growth companies, a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund was closed, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Tuesday. The fund, one of the biggest growth funds of its kind, seeks to acquire minority holdings in companies that are in the early or...
PTI real freedom march begins from Wazirabad
PTI leader Hamad Azhar have said that today the long march will start at 1 pm in Wazirabad. He informed that the PTI leader Ali Zaidi has arrived with a caravan from Sindh. Senator Faisal Javed said that Imran Khan's long march demanding immediate elections has become the biggest march in Pakistan so far. WAZIRABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf real freedom march entered in 7th-day which will be led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Wazirabad on Thursday....
Today mashaAllah great reception at Ghakkar Mandi for our Haqeeqi Azadi March. What I am witnessing on the GT Road I now have no doubt that Pindi and Islamabad will break all records of public gatherings in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/TAmHTgGRjW
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 2, 2022
PTI will continue the seventh day of the long march tomorrow from Wazirabad.
The location of Imran Khan’s address has been changed. He will now address in Kachari Chowk after being scheduled to speak at Allahwala Chowk.
The local leadership is busy reviewing preparations for the reception of the march. Various intersections and roads have been decorated with the party flags and hoarding boards to welcome the PTI.
Imran Khan may leave for Gujarat or Lahore after the address.
Pakistan cannot progress until bigwigs dealt with as per law: Imran Khan
Imran Khan said Wednesday that it has been pivotal for Pakistan to have a system of justice He said that in Pakistan the big wigs can escape justice He reiterated that Pakistan will not progress until the bigwigs will be dealt with as per law Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday that it has been pivotal for a state to have a system of justice otherwise a society doesn’t prosper. He was addressing the marchers of the Azadi...
New schedule for Azadi march, convoy to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 10
PTI has announced a new schedule for the Azadi march PTI leaders said that the convoy is moving slower than expected as the throng is making it difficult to move the container The convoy will reach Rawalpindi on November 10 ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a new schedule for the Azadi march after the protrusion of a massive crowd in support of the march led by Imran Khan. It has been said by the PTI leaders that the...
IHC issues notice to administration on PTI plea for permission of rally
IHC issued notice to the administration in the capital regarding the permission of the PTI sit-in submitted the request for the NOC for November 6 and 7 PTI's counsel maintained that the administration has been delaying the matter ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notice to the administration in the capital on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the issue of permission for the sit-in. The plea was heard by Justice Aamer Farooq. PTI’s lawyer maintained before the...
PTI concluded the fifth day of the real Azadi March at Gondlanwala Chowk, Gujranwala. Imran Khan left for his residence in Lahore.
The sixth day of the actual Azadi March will begin tomorrow (Wednesday) from Pindi Bypass and end at Ghakkar Mandi. The journey from Wazirabad to Gujarat has been scheduled on Thursday. The long march will move from Gujarat to Lala Musa on Friday.
On Saturday, the long march will start from Kharian and reach Sarai Alamgir. The Azadi March will reach Jhelum on Sunday. Imran Khan will announce the future course of action before reaching Islamabad.
Imran Khan urges to join him as long march reaches Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged people across the country to join him in the long march to Islamabad. The party has extended the arrival of the long march in the federal capital as a large number of people are joining the caravan from different of the country. The convoy is moving slowly at a snail’s pace due to the presence of massive crowds. It is also expected to be joined by caravans from Sindh, Balochistan and...
Chairman PTI Imran Khan leaves the Azadi March container after concluding today’s march route !! pic.twitter.com/zq5wM4ycDb
— Musa Virk (@MusaNV18) November 1, 2022
The PTI has concluded the fifth day of the long march after reaching Gujranwala. PTI Chairman addressed participants after which he departed for his residence in Lahore.
حقیقی مارچ اب ایک پرامن انقلاب بن چکا ہے۔مقامی لوگ پورا راستہ باہر نکل کر عمران خان کا استقبال کر رہیں ہیں۔ نتیجاتاً مارچ متوقع رفتار سے آہستہ چل رہا ہے۔ نیا شیڈول نیچے درج ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/wLPNGVrDOa
— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 1, 2022
PTI reschedules long march owing to the massive crowd
PTI has released a new schedule for the Azadi march The march is unable to reach the capital on time due to the slow motion of the convoy It seems impossible to reach Islamabad on Sunday, says Asad Umar ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a new schedule for the Azadi march, according to which the march will reach Jhelum on Sunday that was originally scheduled for November 4 (Friday). The schedule said that Imran Khan will start the march...
The fourth day of the long march has ended after the convoy reached Chan Da Qila, Gujranwala.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan briefing addressed the participants after which he left for his residence in Lahore.
Imran Khan to file a Rs10b defamation case against CEC
Imran Khan to file defamation case against the CEC Imran Khan is to file a Rs10 billion defamation case He said that CEC has raised questions over his dignity and honesty and that is why he is filing the case KAMOKE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Monday - while addressing the participants of the long march - to file a Rs10 billion defamation case against the chief election commissioner of Pakistan (CEC). The Azadi march begins its 4th...
Imran Khan meets family of Sadaf Naeem, visits her residence
Imran Khan visited the house of the female journalist Sadaf Naeem He extended his condolence to the mourning family Sadaf Naeem died yesterday while covering the long march KAMOKE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan visited the residence of the female journalist Sadaf Naeem – who lost her life yesterday covering the long march – to condole the mourning family. As per details, Imran Khan arrived at her house and condoled family members, and express immense grief over the loss...
PTI Azadi march: Convoy from Karachi all set to depart
PTI convoy from Karachi is all set to depart for Rawalpindi from Toll Plaza to join Azadi march The workers and citizens are continuing to arrive at Insaf House Karachi PTI-led Azadi March is to recommence from Kamoke today at around 12 noon KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoy from Karachi is all set to depart from Toll Plaza for Rawalpindi to join the Azadi march procession. As per details, the workers and citizens continue to arrive at Insaf House Karachi...
PTI Azadi march: Convoy to begin 4th day from Kamoke
PTI-led Azadi March is to recommence from Kamoke today at around 12 noon. The marchers will head towards Aimanabad from Kamoke Imran Khan is expected to announce something ‘big’ in Gujranwala during his speech KAMOKE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Azadi March is to recommence from Kamoke today at around 12 noon. As per details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the participants in Kamoke before resuming the long march. The marchers will head towards Aimanabad from Kamoke and from there the...
Female reporter of private TV channel dies during PTI long march
A female reporter of a private TV channel died during the PTI-long march in Sadhoki, Gujranwala on Sunday evening. As per Bol News, she was covering the long march when she was coming down from the container of Imran Khan, fell down and crashed under the wheels of the container. The reporter died on the spot. As soon as the tragic incident happened, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the end of the long march journey on the day. The long...
PTI chairman said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death reporter Sadaf Naeem during the long march.
Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 30, 2022
Imran Khan also announced to end the third day of the long march due to the tragic accident after a female reporter died after being crushed crushed by the container.
“May Allah give patience to the bereaved family,” he said, adding that third day of the Haqeeqi Azadi March ends in Sadhoke. He said the fourth day of long ends will begin with Kamoki.
PTI Secretary General Asad Umar announced the long march has been halted on the third day. He said the march will continue tomorrow from Kamoki.
آج کے افسوسناک حادثے کے بعد فوری طور پر مارچ کو روک دیا گیا ہے. انشاءاللہ کل کامونکی سے دوبارہ آغاز ہو گا #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 30, 2022
The third day of the long march has ended after the tragic death of a reporter who fell and was crushed by a the PTI leader’s container.
Sadaf Naeem, who works for a private channel, was covering the long march when she fell from a container and was crushed. She was taken to a local hospital but could not survive.
After the incident, PTI leaders have decided to stop the march for the day at Sadhoke.
This is the Revolution I was talking about. 3rd day of our Haqeeqi Azadi March and people keep joining our March in huge numbers as we move forward. pic.twitter.com/NQsYkM1x0k
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 30, 2022
Not engaged in any negotiation with powerless Shehbaz Sharif: Imran Khan
Addressing the long-march participants at Muridke on the third day of PTI’s real Azadi March, Imran khan said Shehbaz Sharif famous in boot polish. He said, “Why should I convey the message to Shehbaz, adding that I only engaged with real decision makers with one agenda to hold free and fair election.” He reiterated his demands that the establishment should hold free and fair elections and maintain rule of law in the country. MURIDKE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI)...
PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi long march enters third day
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) Imran Khan will address the workers at Muridke. PTI leader Hammad Azhar informed that the schedule of Real Azadi March for October 30 and said that the journey of the third day of Real Azadi March will begin from Muridke. Hammad Azhar said that today's journey will consist of Muridke, Sadhoki, Kamoki, Eminabad Mor, and Gujranwala. LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s real Azadi March has entered the third day where Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI )...
The second day of the long march to Islamabad has come to an end at Rachna Town near Ferozwala.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that the march will resume at 11 pm tomorrow (Sunday) from Muridke.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan has returned to his residence in Zaman Town, Lahore, where a heavy contingent of police has been deployed.
آج کا مارچ ابھی ختم ہو رہا ہے #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ کل 11 بجے صبح مرید کے سے دوبارہ شروع ہو گا
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 29, 2022
The convoy reached Rachna town Ferozwala on the second day of the long march. The marchers were greeted with a warm welcome and showered with petals by party supporters chanting slogans in favor of their leader.
“PTI’s supporters doesn’t need money or food offered so they come to protest, they have the passion!”-@ImranKhanPTI at Ferozwala #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/15Y1jtxXFe
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 29, 2022
I want the nation to know what the real freedom is: Imran Khan
Imran Khan said Saturday that he won’t bow his head in front of anyone and wants the nation to know real freedom Imran Khan condemned that Azam Swati was assaulted in front of his grandchildren Imran Khan also said that at first Shahbaz Gill was assaulted, then Jameel Farooqui was tortured and later Azam Swati LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that he won’t bow his head in front of anyone. He was addressing the marchers when...
PTI Azadi march: Marchers to reach Gujranwala today
PTI Azadi march to reach Gujranwala today Marchers ready to kick off day two of the movement PTI chief will address the participants in Gujranwala LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan- led Azadi march is to reach Gujranwala today and the marchers have been waiting eagerly to embark on day two of the march at Shahdara Chowk. The procession of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ will reach Gujranwala today where the chairman PTI will address the participants. On Sunday, the...
PTI Chairman Imran Khan has reached GPO Chowk. A large crowd of party supporters welcomed him and showered rose petals.
Latest exclusive visuals from Lahore, as the crowd keeps getting bigger! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/1vNRXYQrp7
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022
Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI’s speech at Ichra, second point of our historic day ! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/dlRFi9UR4J
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022
چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان کی بول نیوز سے خصوصی گفتگو#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/iKDDeHr6xF
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022
ہمارا قافلہ اچھرہ پہنچ چکا ہے۔
نکلیں عزم عالیشان کی خاطر ! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/BlTHNrZlAJ
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022
PTI Karachi holds rally against ‘imported govt’
Huge number of PTI activists and women participated in the rally which was led by PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar. Children were also sighted holding flags of PTI. The PTI Karachi president said the imported government had downgraded Pakistan and it was the decisive phase of the movement. KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Karachi began its rally on Friday from the Insaf House to Teen Talwar as a gesture of support for the main PTI rally of the Haqeeqi...
Azadi march is not for politics, its for real freedom: Imran Khan
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that he has been starting off the march for the nation while addressing the crowd gathered for the Azadi march. "I have been commencing the most crucial movement of my 26-year-old history of politics. This march is not for politics, this is for the real freedom of Pakistan,” he highlighted. “I want to see a free state and a free nation. The rights of the people must be guarded.” He said...
لبرٹی چوک کی طرف گامزن۔@Hammad_Azhar #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/L8W6oyev11
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022
Ahead of Azadi March, PTI leaders urged nation to join the cause
Ahead of the march, PTI leaders held a presser Fawad Chaudhry urged the nation to leave for the future generations Asad Umar highlights the routes of the march for the nation Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, and others held a press conference here regarding the Azadi march that is to begin today (Friday). PTI leader Asad Umar said that people will make history today in the march and elucidated the routes of the march maintaining that the...
DIG Operations orders security clearance of PTI long march route
The DIG Operations Lahore has issued a letter to DC Lahore for security clearance of the PTI long-march route competently. "There are reports regarding Imran Khan and other political leaders, therefore security clearance should be done on the PTI long-march route." Lahore Police is also put on high alert and the security of the city has also been beefed up to counter any untoward situation. LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Lahore directed for security clearance of...
اےارضِ پاک! تیری حُرمت پہ کٹ مر ےہم
ہے خُوں تری رگوں میں اب تک رواں ہمارا
سالارِ کارواں ہے میرِ حجازؐ اپنا
اس نام سے ہےباقی آرامِ جاں ہمارا
اقبالؔ کا ترانہ بانگِ درا ہے گویا
ہوتا ہے جادہ پیما پھر کارواں ہمارا#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/LFhct290gi
— Senator Ejaz Chaudhary (@EjazChaudhary) October 28, 2022
Good Morning Pakistan 🇵🇰
Are we ready to join the #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ ?
Then come to the following location and emerge with all those who also believe that we should all help @ImranKhanPTI re-claim this country back from this fascist, blood thirsty, regime
Here are your stops 👇 pic.twitter.com/DiV8Q8D2T6
— Mariam (@MariamPTIUSA) October 28, 2022
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.