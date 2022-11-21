PML-N to conduct intra-party polls on Dec 30: ECP told

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has told the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the party will hold intra-party elections on December 30.

A four-member bench headed by ECP Sindh member Nisar Ahmed Durrani heard the case on the issue of PML-N intra-party elections.

The PML-N counsel appeared before the commission and was questioned on the inability to hold intra-party elections.

The lawyer replied that intra-party elections were supposed to happen this week but were delayed after party president Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for COVID-19.

Baluchistan ECP member Shah Muhammad Jatoi remarked that the party should assure the commission about the intra-party polls in writing.

The PML-N counsel said that the party needs time till December 30 for intra-party elections. He said the party will observe Foundation Day on December 30 and the intra-party elections will be conducted in a central cabinet meeting on the day.

The ECP adjourned the hearing till January 5 after receiving assurances.

On November 8, the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal for not conducting the inter-party election. Both were given the final chance to submit a reply in the case.

In May this year, the ECP issued a show cause notice Shehbaz Sharif for his failure to hold intra-party elections in his capacity PML-N President. It warned that the PML-N would be declared ineligible to get electoral symbol if intra-party polls are not held at the earliest.

According to the ECP, intra-party polls in PML-N were due by March 13 this year. On the party’s request, the ECP extended this date and allowed it to hold the intra-party polls latest by May 14, and submit the related certificate by May 21, which the party failed to do.

