Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
  • PTI to move SC today for FIR against attack on Imran Khan
PTI to move SC today for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

PTI to move SC today for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

Articles
Advertisement
PTI to move SC today for FIR against attack on Imran Khan
Advertisement
  • PTI members to file application in SC against attack on Imran Khan
  • The members of Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies will move the apex court today
  • The members will also submit plea against the torture on Azam Swati during custody
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies will approach the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

The PTI members will move the apex court against the attack on Imran Khan, assault on Azam Swati and custodial torture on him and it has been said that the members will submit a collective plea against the issues.

Islamabad: The members will be gathered in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition and will march towards the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Lahore: The members will gather in the chamber of the Speaker Punjab Assembly and will reach the SC Lahore Registry.

Peshawar: The leaders will gather in the office of CM KP and Pervaiz Khattak will lead the convoy to the SC Peshawar Registry.

Advertisement

Karachi: Meanwhile in Karachi, the leaders will gather in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition Sindh Assembly and will reach SC Karachi Registry to file the application.

Pertinently, PTI has been demanding the apex court to take notice of the attack on Imran Khan during the Azadi march and the custodial torture of Azam Swati during detention.

Also Read

Bullet proof glasses brought for security at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence
Bullet proof glasses brought for security at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence

Bol News reported quoting sources as saying that the bullet proof glasses...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Accountability court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan
Accountability court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan
You can donate for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria through SMS service now
You can donate for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria through SMS service now
"Korean content is quite popular in Gulf, esp. KSA"
'Discover NEOM KSA tour' kicks off in Saudi Arabia
'Discover NEOM KSA tour' kicks off in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia working to raise hospitality sector’s capacity for Umrah pilgrims
Saudi Arabia working to raise hospitality sector’s capacity for Umrah pilgrims
Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan resigns
Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan resigns
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story