PTI members to file application in SC against attack on Imran Khan

The members of Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies will move the apex court today

The members will also submit plea against the torture on Azam Swati during custody

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies will approach the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

The PTI members will move the apex court against the attack on Imran Khan, assault on Azam Swati and custodial torture on him and it has been said that the members will submit a collective plea against the issues.

Islamabad: The members will be gathered in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition and will march towards the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Lahore: The members will gather in the chamber of the Speaker Punjab Assembly and will reach the SC Lahore Registry.

Peshawar: The leaders will gather in the office of CM KP and Pervaiz Khattak will lead the convoy to the SC Peshawar Registry.

Karachi: Meanwhile in Karachi, the leaders will gather in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition Sindh Assembly and will reach SC Karachi Registry to file the application.

Pertinently, PTI has been demanding the apex court to take notice of the attack on Imran Khan during the Azadi march and the custodial torture of Azam Swati during detention.

