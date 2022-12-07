Finance Minister briefs president on economic situation

Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
Articles
  • Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar called on President Arif Alvi
  • The finance minister briefed on overall economic situation of the country
  • They also discussed the rehabilitation of flood victims
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and briefed on the overall economic situation of the country.

The finance minister also highlighted the steps taken by the government to provide relief to the most vulnerable segments of society. During the meeting, various matters concerning finance, economy, and rehabilitation of flood victims were also discussed.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with British High Commissioner, Christian Turner and Ambassador of the United Stated of America (USA) Donald Blome.

In his meeting with the British envoy, the finance minister said the government aims to ensure economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

Dar said Pakistan is meeting its external financial obligations and has recently repaid a one billion dollars bond. UNDP Consultant Sir Michael Barber was also present.

The British High Commissioner offered all possible help to Pakistan to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of the post-flood crisis.

Dar held a separate meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome and highlighted the historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on the economic and trade front.

The finance minister apprised the US Ambassador about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation projects being undertaken by the present government.

It was also shared that the present government was highly concerned about the well-being of the masses, therefore a number of measures were being undertaken in this regard.

Dar apprised the US ambassador about the government’s comprehensive and pragmatic plans in terms of revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

Donald Blome reciprocated the same sentiments on bilateral relations between the United States of America and Pakistan.

He acknowledged the huge level of economic losses being faced by Pakistan due to the flood crisis and shared that the US government stood with Pakistan in such testing times.

Ishaq Dar commended the support of the United States during tough times. He shared various economic avenues in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations.

 

 

