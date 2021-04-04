4-year-old Pakistani Girl Areesh Becomes Microsoft Certified Professional

Adsense 300×250

A 4-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi, Areesh Fatima has created a history as she has become a Microsoft Certified Professional at such a young age.

The MCP exam, in which usually adults appear to prove themselves that they are keeping pace with today’s technical roles and requirements, was aced by the 4-year-old Areesh with astonishing results.

The minimum score to pass the exam is 700, whereas, Areesh managed to score 831 points.

Areesh’s parents always knew that their daughter is blessed with special abilities as she memorizes things in just one look. With her extraordinary memory, Areesh plans to memorize the Holy Quran by the age of 6.

While working at home during the coronavirus lockdown, Areesh’s father, Usama, observed his daughter’s interest in computers and other IT-related things. Areesh’s father himself is an IT specialist and always wanted to transfer his skills to his daughter gradually but regularly.

The 4-year-old girl was quick to learn and was soon started to create and manage documents in Microsoft Word, format texts and sections, and create tables, and insert graphic elements in a file.

The Microsoft Office technical certifications, the one which Areesh took, equip the candidates to be familiar with basic MS Office Suite features which allows them to be able to exhibit their abilities in different applications of MS Office, including creating and managing large word documents, creating tables, reports and charts and adding references

With the help of Areesh’s parents and her interest, the 4-year-old girl was able to achieve a major milestone.