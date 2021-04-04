Adsense 970×250

4-year-old Pakistani Girl Areesh Becomes Microsoft Certified Professional

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 09:06 pm
Adsense 300×600
Areesh Fatima
Adsense 300×250

A 4-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi, Areesh Fatima has created a history as she has become a Microsoft Certified Professional at such a young age.

The MCP exam, in which usually adults appear to prove themselves that they are keeping pace with today’s technical roles and requirements, was aced by the 4-year-old Areesh with astonishing results.

The minimum score to pass the exam is 700, whereas, Areesh managed to score 831 points.

Areesh’s parents always knew that their daughter is blessed with special abilities as she memorizes things in just one look. With her extraordinary memory, Areesh plans to memorize the Holy Quran by the age of 6.

 

While working at home during the coronavirus lockdown, Areesh’s father, Usama, observed his daughter’s interest in computers and other IT-related things. Areesh’s father himself is an IT specialist and always wanted to transfer his skills to his daughter gradually but regularly.

The 4-year-old girl was quick to learn and was soon started to create and manage documents in Microsoft Word, format texts and sections, and create tables, and insert graphic elements in a file.

The Microsoft Office technical certifications, the one which Areesh took, equip the candidates to be familiar with basic MS Office Suite features which allows them to be able to exhibit their abilities in different applications of MS Office, including creating and managing large word documents, creating tables, reports and charts and adding references

With the help of Areesh’s parents and her interest, the 4-year-old girl was able to achieve a major milestone.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
10 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
google
34 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...
Coronavirus
49 mins ago
Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 98 more deaths and 5,857 infections

Pakistan recorded 98 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the...
Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta
1 hour ago
Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta

The death toll after a bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in...
PM Imran
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan reprobates Quetta hotel blast

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday denounced the Quetta hotel blast incident...
Jennifer-Lopez
2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez wishes birthday to her ex-husband’s daughter

US-based pop icon and star actress Jennifer Lopez wished a happy birthday...

Recent News

3 mins ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
10 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
19 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
34 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...