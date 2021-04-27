Adsense 970×250

Actor Asad Siddiqui Meets Maulana Tariq Jamil

28th Apr, 2021. 12:03 am
Pakistani actor Asad Siddiqui has recently met Maulana Tariq Jamil and called the meeting “great”.

The Zebaish actor shared a photo on his Instagram account with Maulana Tariq Jamil and wrote a heartfelt note for him.

“It  was great to meet you Maulana Sahib. We always listened to your sermons on television, but today by joining this prayer, found peace. Alhumdolillah”, wrote Siddiqui.

He went on to write,

“May Allah show mercy to all mankind. Give health to all of us who are suffering from this virus and all other kind of diseases. May Allah keep you healthy and help you continue what you’re doing for Islam.”

Asad concluded by writing,

“Thank you for your time. May we do the things we are actually here for. Aameen”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asad Siddiqui (@asadsidofficial)

