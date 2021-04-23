Adsense 970×250

Arooba Faridi: Pakistan’s youngest aerospace engineer

23rd Apr, 2021. 10:02 pm
Arooba Faridi Pakistan youngest aerospace engineer
In the male-dominant society, Arooba Faridi becomes the youngest female aerospace engineer in Pakistan. She proves the real mettle position in her field. She serves her ambitions to the country.

Arooba Faridi started her journey as an aerospace engineer on below category aircraft (Airplane Piston) and later she registered herself for EASA part-66 exams (Modular exams for aircraft license). Faridi, who has a maximum Basic categories license from European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), secured International Aircraft Maintenance License.

After four years of her struggle and hard work, her level is increased and she started working on an above-category aircraft (Airplane Turbine). After that, she completed her practical experience for two and half years for getting a basic EASA license.

Now Arooba Faridi is a well-known recognized female aircraft engineer of Pakistan.

Our society and social media users praise tribute and showered love and respect to the youngest aerospace engineer of Pakistan.

