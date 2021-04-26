Food Delivery Boy Crushed To Death In Karachi

Adsense 300×250

KARACHI: An online food delivery boy was crushed to death in a residential building near Clifton Teen Talwar.

The deceased was identified as Naveed Saeed. The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital after it was found.

According to the details, the deceased came to deliver in the residential building during Iftar. The young man’s body remained in the elevator for more than an hour.

When there was no contact, the phone number was traced and the location of the building was elevated. Other employees of the online food delivery company pulled out the body with their help.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for legal action, police said