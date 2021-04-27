Adsense 970×250

Hareem Shah Shares Video, Photos With Bollywood Actors Including Govinda

27th Apr, 2021. 06:42 pm
Hareem Shah
Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again surprised the nation as she uploaded multiple videos with Bollywood’s megastar Govinda on her Instagram account.

The actress made the video on Snack Videos, and also shared it on her Instagram account.

Hareem Shah has closed the comments section on the video, which means that no Instagram user can express his opinion by commenting on the post.

In one of the videos, it can be seen that Govinda is taking selfies with Sandal Khattak and Hareem Shah.

Moreover, Hareem Shah also shared multiple photos with Indian actors and a choreographer, including Shekhar Suman, Manish Paun, and Prabhu Deva on her Instagram account.

