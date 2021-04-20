Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats

Adsense 300×250

A Hungarian pastry shop has introduced a variety of coronavirus vaccine-themed sweet mousses as the antidote.

According to the international news agency, a Sulyan family’s patisserie is located in the small town of Veresegyhaz, northeast of Budapest. The patisserie is offering a range of layered mousses with colorful jelly toppings.

The mousses are presented in small glasses with decorative syringes on top.

As per the details, each color of jelly is placed to represent a different coronavirus vaccine. The yellow color represents AstraZeneca and a slightly darker yellow represents Sinopharm, matcha green for Pfizer, orange for Sputnik V, and a vivid blue for Moderna.

The Sulyan family is offering the unique dessert at a time when millions of Hungarians are being urged to get themselves register to sign up for vaccination.

People there are receiving whichever one is available from their family doctor. confectioner Katalin Benko at the Sulyan patisserie said, “Here people have a choice, there is no registration, there are no side-effects. Benko added that their intention was not to promote the vaccination of go against it. “Anyone can try these as the only possible side-effect would be a little smile on their face,” she said.