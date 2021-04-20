Adsense 970×250

Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 12:52 pm
Adsense 300×600
Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats
Adsense 300×250

A Hungarian pastry shop has introduced a variety of coronavirus vaccine-themed sweet mousses as the antidote.

According to the international news agency, a Sulyan family’s patisserie is located in the small town of Veresegyhaz, northeast of Budapest. The patisserie is offering a range of layered mousses with colorful jelly toppings.

The mousses are presented in small glasses with decorative syringes on top.

As per the details, each color of jelly is placed to represent a different coronavirus vaccine. The yellow color represents AstraZeneca and a slightly darker yellow represents Sinopharm, matcha green for Pfizer, orange for Sputnik V, and a vivid blue for Moderna.

The Sulyan family is offering the unique dessert at a time when millions of Hungarians are being urged to get themselves register to sign up for vaccination.

People there are receiving whichever one is available from their family doctor. confectioner Katalin Benko at the Sulyan patisserie said, “Here people have a choice, there is no registration, there are no side-effects. Benko added that their intention was not to promote the vaccination of go against it. “Anyone can try these as the only possible side-effect would be a little smile on their face,” she said.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Hiba Bukhari
29 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
2 hours ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Maya Ali Instagram
2 hours ago
Maya Ali Looks Dreamy In This Beautiful Pink Attire

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion...
Kishore Nandlaskar
2 hours ago
Legendary Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his role in Singham in 2010,...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
29 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
2 hours ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...