Kerala Bride Marries Her covid-infected fiancé Wearing A PPE Kit

Adsense 300×250

A bride in Kerala, India chose to wear a Personal Protection Kit (PPE) kit instead of the traditional bridal wear as she tied the marital knot with her covid-infected fiance.

The young girl tied the knot in a hospital ward in a small ceremony at a time when covid cases wreak havoc in the southern state.

In a bizarre move, the PPE replaced the traditional silk saree, the 23-year-old bride married the virus-positive groom.

Abhirami donned the disposable wear and get married at a COVID ward of the Alappuzha Vandanam medical college.

As per the ritual, the groom tied the mangal sutra and garlanded her with a simple tulsi garland in the presence of his mother.

The wedding was fixed a year ago and took place on Sunday after permission from authorities

As both the families wanted to carry out the wedding ritual on the pre-fixed “muhurtham”, they requested the authorities request to get married at the hospital itself.

However, the hospital authorities granted permission for the function adhering to strict COVID protocols.