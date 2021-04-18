Man named his son after government department he works in

Adsense 300×250

An Indonesian government employee has named his son after a government department he works in.

As per the reports, Saleem Wahudi, who works in the Indonesian government’s Department of Statistical Communications, said “when my wife got pregnant, I immediately promised her that if I had a son, I will name it after my department, which she agreed to.”

“I love my department and work and to express that I have named my son ‘Department of Statistical Communication’. It sounds strange but it is me and my wife,” he said. Moreover, they both like the name a lot.

The hospital has written the name “Department of Statistical Communication” on the child’s birth certificate, but it is not yet clear whether the name has been recognized by Indonesian authorities or not.