Adsense 970×250

Sarah Khan Hints At Welcoming Her First Baby Soon

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 11:56 pm
Adsense 300×600
Falak Shabir
Adsense 300×250

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir is winning the hearts of their fans since they tied the knot.

Undoubtedly, Sarah and Falak are couple goals as the singer is always seen busy presenting beautiful flowers to his wife.

They are the happiest newly marrieds we’ve seen in a long time. Earlier, Falak hinted over his wife’s pregnancy. But this time, Sarah Khan has left her fans and followers in curiosity as she shared the Holy Quran ayah about being in a halal relationship and then becoming parents.

“It is He – Allah -Who created you from a single being, and out of it He made its mate, that he may find comfort in her.” (Quran 7:189)”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Earlier, the Ijazat singer

ook to his Instagram story and indicated good news of parents-to-be and fans just can’t wait for the official announcement.

The snap shared by Shabir showed a couple and the woman being pregnant. “This is the beauty of a relationship. SubhanAllah,” he wrote along with the story.

Falak Shabir Sarah Khan

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Instagram to tackle hate speech and abuse
13 hours ago
Instagram Rolls Out New Feature To Tackle Hate Speech, Abusive Words

A new feature that filters out offensive words, phrases and emojis, thus...
Areesh Fatima
15 hours ago
4-year-old Pakistani Girl Areesh Becomes Microsoft Certified Professional

A 4-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi, Areesh Fatima has created a history...
Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats
2 days ago
Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats

A Hungarian pastry shop has introduced a variety of coronavirus vaccine-themed sweet...
Ayeza Khan Instagram
3 days ago
Ayeza Khan Is Thankful For 8.6 Million Followers On Instagram

Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram...
Dubai Police rescue baby after mum left him alone at home
3 days ago
Dubai Police rescue baby after mum left him alone at home

Dubai police found a left-alone infant in an apartment by his distressed...
Zara Albalushi
3 days ago
Pakistani actress gets permanent residency in Saudi Arabia

Zara Albalushi, a Pakistani actress has received permanent residency in Saudi Arabia....

Recent News

3 mins ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
10 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
19 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
35 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...