Sarah Khan Hints At Welcoming Her First Baby Soon

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir is winning the hearts of their fans since they tied the knot.

Undoubtedly, Sarah and Falak are couple goals as the singer is always seen busy presenting beautiful flowers to his wife.

They are the happiest newly marrieds we’ve seen in a long time. Earlier, Falak hinted over his wife’s pregnancy. But this time, Sarah Khan has left her fans and followers in curiosity as she shared the Holy Quran ayah about being in a halal relationship and then becoming parents.

“It is He – Allah -Who created you from a single being, and out of it He made its mate, that he may find comfort in her.” (Quran 7:189)”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Earlier, the Ijazat singer

ook to his Instagram story and indicated good news of parents-to-be and fans just can’t wait for the official announcement.

The snap shared by Shabir showed a couple and the woman being pregnant. “This is the beauty of a relationship. SubhanAllah,” he wrote along with the story.