Watch: Hania Aamir Criticized For Her “Overacting” While Fasting

Adsense 300×250

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir needs no introduction. The actress rules over people’s hearts due to her cuteness and exceptional acting skill. However, the Ishqiya actress has lately been criticized a lot for her videos and photos.

This time, netizens bashed Hania for her overacting especially while fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Jaanan actress shared a relatable video in which she told that she was being thirsty ever since she woke up.

She shared the video around 2:00 pm, that means there were many hours left before the fast opened.

Watch:

Netizens Reaction:

The social media users after watching Hania’s video could not stop themselves from criticizing the actress for her “overacting” as one of the netizens wrote,

“Itna derama kiss bat ka hy roza hy koi ahsan nhi jo tum pore pakistan par kar rahi ho idiot.”

Another one wrote,

“To mat Rakho Allah ko tumhare Rozi ki parwah bhi nhi ha.”