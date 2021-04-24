Adsense 970×250

Woman In Karachi Spent Rs26,800 For 208 Burgers To Avail Ramadan Deal

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 10:59 pm
Woman buys 208 burgers
As we all know that when it comes to a food treat, we Karachiites never miss the chance and instantly jump in to satisfy our cravings.

Food lovers in Karachi are always seen skulking for a good meal. But, some are there who avail the deals at their best specially when it is lower in cost.

Recently, a woman in Karachi availed a Ramadan offer from a famed food chain for which she had to pay with a certain bank’s card.

The deal was offering 4 burgers for Rs550 and it can be availed twice within 24 hours for each debit/credit card.

In a bizarre move, the woman appeared at the food chain’s outlet, with not just one or two, but 26 bank cards.

Detailing the entire scene, the food chain manager said: “We had no choice but to entertain the lady’s request because the company had introduced the deal.”

“What’s more interesting, is that she either remembered the PIN codes of all the cards or must have had them saved on her phone because not one code was wrong,” he added.

The manager said that the lady was given a bill of Rs26,800 and walked away with a whopping 208 burgers.

