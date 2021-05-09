Double Click 970×250

Eid Al-Fitr 2021: Dishes To Make Your Occasion More Special

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 01:14 pm
Eid Al-Fitr special dishes

As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims gear up to bid farewell to this month and are all set to welcome the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations with full religious fervour.

Depending on the moon sighting, Eid Al-Fitr 2021 will fall on May 13 (Thursday) or May 14 (Friday) in Pakistan.

A traditional Eid spread is an epicurean delight so if you are planning to host something special on this occasion, here we have few festive dishes that are a must-try for this Eid.

Specially in Pakistan, the days of Eid are celebrated like no other country and we all know how important food is when we’re celebrating.

1. Sheer Khurma

This is a wholesome sweet milk pudding with vermicelli topped with chunky nuts and common dry fruits. This Eid staple will surely make you slurp.

2. Biryani

Biryani is considered one of the most favourite desi dishes in Pakistan and across the globe too. A plateful of the aromatic and flavourful biryani dish is enough to get us drooling and people just can’t help falling in love. A quintessential Eid spread is incomplete without this dish.

3. Seekh Kebab

Seekh Kebab, smoky and delectable is a toothsome dish made with spicy minced meat mixture is a must to host your Eid table. Just pair them up with green chutney or roti/paratha and there you go.

Eid Al-Fitr Seekh Kebab

4. Shahi Tukda

Milk, bread, nuts, ghee, sugar and thick cream; that is all that goes into this delectable dessert. Try this mouthwatering recipe to make your Meethi Eid sweeter.

Eid Al-Fitr Shahi Tukda

5. Haleem

Set your family table with this popular dish rich in mutton and made with coarsely pounded meat. It would be a flavoursome treat you surely wouldn’t want to miss on this special occasion.

Haleem

What Is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full ardour for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

How To Greet On This Occasion?

The most popular greeting is Eid Mubarak (Blessed Eid) or Eid sa’id (Happy Eid).

Eid greetings also vary depending on the country and language.

