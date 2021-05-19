Double Click 970×250

Man Tragically Lost His Life While Shooting TikTok Video

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 10:36 pm
TikTok

A young man in Swat has lost his life while shooting a TikTok video.

According to the details, the tragic incident took place in the Mabandar area of ​​Kabal Tehsil, where some friends of the deceased Hameedullah were making a video of him for TikTok.

It can be seen in the video, that has gone viral on social media, that the young man loaded the gun and put it on his head, and mistakenly pushed the trigger, due to which he died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body of the deceased to the hospital for autopsy.

Earlier, while shooting a stunt TikTok video, a man named Asif had lost his life after being hit by a train in Lahore.

According to the details, the deceased was walking along the railway track while making the video when the train hit him and unfortunately lost his life.

However, the police commanded to stop the train after the accident while the body of the youth has been moved to the hospital for post-mortem.

