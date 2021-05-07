Double Click 970×250

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s Gym Video Is An Inspiration To Many

Web DeskWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 09:25 pm
Adsense 300×600
Maulana Tariq Jamil

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil is one of the favorite preachers of Muslims across the world.

The reason for his fame is that he spreads love and positivity and preaches Islam like no one else can do in the present time.

Recently, a video of Maulana Tariq Jamil is making rounds on the internet in which he can be seen exercising in the gym.

It should be mentioned here that the Islamic scholar has set up a gym in his home to stay fit and healthy. Maulana Tariq Jamily, as per the details, regularly does exercise under the guidance of an expert.

Watch:

Earlier, famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil was bestowed with Pakistan’s prestigious award of “Pride of Performance” by President Dr. Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Imam in Test Cricket
2 hours ago
Plans for Imam ul Haq in Test Cricket revealed by Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam has given some insights on plans...
Jannat and Umar Akmal Leaked Video
5 hours ago
Watch: Umar Akmal and Jannat Mirza’s video has been leaked!

A video of controversial Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal and the most followed...
Muslims observe Jumat-ul-Wida as Ramadan nears end
13 hours ago
Muslims observe Jumat-ul-Wida as Ramadan nears end

Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan is...
rs 7500 prize bond
1 day ago
Government’s decision to discontinue Rs. 7, 500 prize bonds challenged at LHC

The federal government’s decision to ban the sale and purchase of Rs...
about exam cancellation of class 9 and 11
2 days ago
“No Truth” to the news about exam cancellation of class 9 and 11, states Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood has stated that...
Javeria Shamoon Step Siblings
2 days ago
Do you know Javeria Abbasi’s ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi is her step-brother?

Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi does not talk much about her personal life...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

British High Commissioner Reminds People That "Cleanliness Is Half Faith"
9 mins ago
British High Commissioner Reminds People That “Cleanliness Is Half Faith”

It is believed that a morning walk on the lush Margalla hills...
Ayeza Khan Video
27 mins ago
Video: Ayeza Khan Knows How To Make Everyone Drool Over Her Beauty

The most followed Pakistani actress on Instgram, Ayeza Khan, has left her...
Karachi hot and dry weather
40 mins ago
Karachi’s Weather To Remain Hot And Humid

The meteorological department on Friday has predicted hot and humid weather in...
India's Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims
52 mins ago
India’s Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims

India's Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Thursday has announced on...