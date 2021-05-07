Maulana Tariq Jamil’s Gym Video Is An Inspiration To Many

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil is one of the favorite preachers of Muslims across the world.

The reason for his fame is that he spreads love and positivity and preaches Islam like no one else can do in the present time.

Recently, a video of Maulana Tariq Jamil is making rounds on the internet in which he can be seen exercising in the gym.

It should be mentioned here that the Islamic scholar has set up a gym in his home to stay fit and healthy. Maulana Tariq Jamily, as per the details, regularly does exercise under the guidance of an expert.

Watch:

Earlier, famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil was bestowed with Pakistan’s prestigious award of “Pride of Performance” by President Dr. Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day.