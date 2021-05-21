Video: Man Tried To Attack Imam during Friday sermon at the Holy Kaaba

An incident took place earlier today when a man in Ihram attempted to enter the minbar of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah while Sheikh Baleelah was delivering the Friday Khutbah (Friday Sermon).
According to the details, the man was apprehended by Public Security Officials immediately and has been taken into custody.
It was reported that the man was carrying a weapon while running towards the Khateeb.
Sheikh Baleelah ascending the Minbar to deliver the Jumu’ah Sermon earlier today in Masjid Al Harampic.twitter.com/q0YDLK1KZh
