Watch: Lion Attacked Child In Karachi

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 12:38 am
In the Gulberg area of ​​Karachi, a lion attacked a child and injured him.

CCTV footage of an attack of a pet tiger cub in Federal B Area Block 11 has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, it can be seen that the people who were keeping the lion in the house illegally were walking on the road when he attacked the child.

Teenagers in the street can be rescuing the child from a lion.

According to police, the incident took place at 11:53 pm on May 14. It is reported that reconciliation has been reached between the injured child and the owner of the lion.

The child was taken by his family to a private hospital for treatment. The child’s condition is out of danger.

Police say a case will be registered after the lion’s owner is arrested.

Watch:

