A video of controversial Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal and the most followed Pakistani TikTok star Janat Mirza has been leaked.

According to the details, it can be seen in this video that the two stars are talking in a pleasant mood.

During the conversation, TikTok queen Janat Mirza is talking about her crush while Umar Akmal is smiling at her.

It should be noted that this video of Janat and Umar Akmal has gone viral on social media and there is a mixed reaction from the netizens.