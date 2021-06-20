Did You Know Which Animal Takes Up To A Month To Digest Food?

A number of animal lovers usually have knowledge about the interesting facts and how incredible their favourite animal is. But, when it comes to have details about their daily routine, people normally fail in that.

Similarly, which animal is known to take up to a month to digest food is a most common question people usually search for but do not come up with the exact answer.

Here I provided the correct answer to this question:

Wolf Python Sloth Spider

The Answer Is: Sloth

Facts About Sloths

Sloths – the adorable and lethargic animals living in treetops – spend much of their lives in the canopy, snoozing and remaining hidden from predators.

The animals live solitary lives and travel from tree to tree using canopy vines. Located in places such as Brazil and Panama, the six species of this strange and wonderful animal need healthy forests to survive.

How Long They Take To Digest Their Food?

Sloths take so amazingly long to digest their food that the food in an average sloth’s stomach will make up about two-thirds of its body weight. Also, this animal’s stomach can actually take up to a month to fully digest dinner.

What Do They Eat?

Sloths munch on leaves, twigs and buds. Because the animals don’t have incisors, they trim down leaves by smacking their firm lips together. Due to a low metabolic rate, sloths can endure relatively little food; it takes days for them to process what other animals can digest in a matter of hours.

Do Sloths Ever Leave The Trees?

Sloths spend the majority of their time up in the canopy. The trees provide natural protection from predators. However, it’s safer for them to remain motionless and hidden off the ground. They will, however, leave their place on rare occasions to find more food or a mate.