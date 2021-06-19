Taylor Swift Unveils Re-Recording Plans For Red

Taylor Swift, lyricist, and singer has officially announced her plans to her fans that she is going to unveil a brand new and personal version of ‘Red’.

Taylor publicized the news in a candid Instagram update and captioned her feelings by writing, “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed.”

“Time skips backward and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.”

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability, and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”