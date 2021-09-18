Did you know? Students received a salary package of Rs 4.2 million during Corona
During the global epidemic in Corona, where the economies of countries around the world were seen to be declining, many people became unemployed.
However, at the same time, there are students affiliated with a university in India whose career journey was not hampered by the epidemic and at the same time, students affiliated with this university received 8500 job offers from 1400 institutions.
According to Indian media reports, Loli Professional University students received 8,500 job offers during the Corona epidemic.
According to the report, the students in these jobs were offered the highest salary package in the field of engineering which was Rs. 42 lakh per annum. Management department students were offered a salary package of Rs. 21 lakh per annum.
The report says the university organized 100 placements events throughout the year in which various companies offered jobs to students.
Talking about this unique achievement, the Chancellor of the University Ashok Mittal said that despite the difficulties faced by the industries, our students have found a place in multinational corporations.
Also Read
Read More
Sculptures made entirely from plastic bottles on the beaches Rio De Janerioof
Sculptures made entirely from plastic bottles on one of the beaches of...
Did you know? How about the worst Chernobyl disaster
The Chernobyl disaster would have been a lot worse if three engineers...
Alaskan Wood Frog becomes a frog-shaped block of ice
During the cold winters, the Alaskan Wood Frog becomes a frog-shaped block...
Due to an error, the £1 coin sells for £200 on eBay
An uncommon £1 coin has sold on eBay for £200 as it...
Shocking! Rs 900 Crore Deposited in Bank Accounts of 2 Boys In Bihar’s Katihar
Something strange has been happening in Bihar for the past couple of...