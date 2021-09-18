Did you know? Students received a salary package of Rs 4.2 million during Corona

During the global epidemic in Corona, where the economies of countries around the world were seen to be declining, many people became unemployed.

However, at the same time, there are students affiliated with a university in India whose career journey was not hampered by the epidemic and at the same time, students affiliated with this university received 8500 job offers from 1400 institutions.

According to Indian media reports, Loli Professional University students received 8,500 job offers during the Corona epidemic.

According to the report, the students in these jobs were offered the highest salary package in the field of engineering which was Rs. 42 lakh per annum. Management department students were offered a salary package of Rs. 21 lakh per annum.

The report says the university organized 100 placements events throughout the year in which various companies offered jobs to students.

Talking about this unique achievement, the Chancellor of the University Ashok Mittal said that despite the difficulties faced by the industries, our students have found a place in multinational corporations.