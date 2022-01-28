Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Who styled Atif Aslam for PSL 7 anthem?

28th Jan, 2022. 11:49 pm
Pakistani superstar Atif Aslam has commended his wife Sara Bharwana’s sense of style, revealing that she designed his attire for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 anthem.

On Instagram, Atif uploaded several images from the PSL 7 anthem Agay Dekh and thanked those who helped him look amazing.

Read more: Atif Aslam wins hearts after his PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig goes viral

The Rafta Rafta singer wrote, “Thank you so much for all the love and respect I knew my wife’s sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

PSL 7 anthem Agay Dekh is winning the hearts of netizens. It also features Aima Baig. Aside from the song, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer steals the show with his distinct style, which he attributes to his wife, Sara Bharwana.

Check it out below:

