Who styled Atif Aslam for PSL 7 anthem?

Pakistani superstar Atif Aslam has commended his wife Sara Bharwana’s sense of style, revealing that she designed his attire for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 anthem.

On Instagram, Atif uploaded several images from the PSL 7 anthem Agay Dekh and thanked those who helped him look amazing.

The Rafta Rafta singer wrote, “Thank you so much for all the love and respect I knew my wife’s sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara.”

PSL 7 anthem ‘Agay Dekh‘ is winning the hearts of netizens. It also features Aima Baig. Aside from the song, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer steals the show with his distinct style, which he attributes to his wife, Sara Bharwana.

