Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
UK plans Australian-style social media ban for under-16s
Kevin Durant draws attention after allegedly confronting fan online
Medical board reports improvement in PTI founder’s eye condition
Intermittent fasting no more effective than traditional diets
COAS commends UAE’s enduring support in key sectors
Iran’s Araghchi meets IAEA Chief in Geneva ahead of critical nuclear talks with US
The Hunting Party Season 1 now streaming on Netflix: Season 2 returns Feb. 26 on NBC
PM Shehbaz received honors at Austrian Federal Chancellery
Bondi Beach gunmen makes first court appearance after attack
Chinese New Year 2026: Year of fire horse
UK plans Australian-style social media ban for under-16s
Kevin Durant draws attention after allegedly confronting fan online
Medical board reports improvement in PTI founder’s eye condition
Intermittent fasting no more effective than traditional diets
COAS commends UAE’s enduring support in key sectors
Iran’s Araghchi meets IAEA Chief in Geneva ahead of critical nuclear talks with US
The Hunting Party Season 1 now streaming on Netflix: Season 2 returns Feb. 26 on NBC
PM Shehbaz received honors at Austrian Federal Chancellery
Bondi Beach gunmen makes first court appearance after attack
Chinese New Year 2026: Year of fire horse
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Medical board reports improvement in PTI founder’s eye condition
1 hour ago
Intermittent fasting no more effective than traditional diets
1 hour ago
PM Shehbaz received honors at Austrian Federal Chancellery
5 hours ago
Pakistan condemns Israel’s actions in West Bank, calls for international intervention
7 hours ago
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices for next fortnight
18 hours ago
KP house meeting highlights PTI’s internal challenges
21 hours ago
T20 World Cup: India beats Pakistan by 61 runs
21 hours ago
Pakistani freelancers earn over $500m in first half of FY2025-26
22 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship