Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Medical board reports

Medical board reports improvement in PTI founder’s eye condition

1 hour ago

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting no more effective than traditional diets

1 hour ago

PM Shehbaz received honors at Austrian Federal Chancellery

PM Shehbaz received honors at Austrian Federal Chancellery

5 hours ago

Pakistan condemns Israel’s actions in West Bank, calls for international intervention

Pakistan condemns Israel’s actions in West Bank, calls for international intervention

7 hours ago

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices for next fortnight

18 hours ago

KP house meeting highlights PTI’s internal challenges

21 hours ago

T20 World Cup: India beats Pakistan by 61 runs

21 hours ago

Pakistani freelancers earn over $500m in first half of FY2025-26

22 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle