Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

OGDC announces oil, gas discovery in Kohat

10 hours ago

President Trump

President Trump boosts universal tariff from 10% to 15%

11 hours ago

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon kill 10, injure over 50

12 hours ago

Armed attack

Armed attack in Nigerian village leaves 50 dead

13 hours ago

Virus kills dozens of tigers in Thailand park

14 hours ago

CTD apprehends

CTD apprehends alleged female suicide bomber in DI Khan

14 hours ago

Chinese scientists develop AI model to push deep-space exploration

15 hours ago

PSX posts sharp

PSX posts sharp weekly decline amid selling pressure

16 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle