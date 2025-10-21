Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

AI robot monk introduced in Japan

1 hour ago

Record snowfall halts

Record snowfall halts printing of 153-year-old newspaper in US

2 hours ago

Punjab e-taxi scheme 2026: Complete details here

2 hours ago

Apple to introduce cheapest iPhone of 2026, iPhone 17 E

3 hours ago

Lanjar assures

Lanjar assures full protection to Chinese community in Sindh

3 hours ago

Oats prove effective

Oats prove effective in improving cholesterol within days

5 hours ago

Lanjar reviews province-wide security situation in Sindh assembly meeting

Lanjar reviews province-wide security situation in Sindh assembly meeting

6 hours ago

Google’s Pixel eyes next-level face unlock with “Project Toscana”

Google’s Pixel eyes next-level face unlock with “Project Toscana”

6 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle