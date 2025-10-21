Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Headlines:
NemoClaw: Nvidia’s new AI agent focuses on security and privacy
US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent resigns over Iran war
Cycling benefits: 10 reasons cycling is good for you
Afghan media confirms Pakistan targeted only Taliban military sites
Chicken nutrition facts and health benefits
Five ways to stay hydrated throughout the day
WhatsApp tests ‘Guest Chats’ feature for account-free messaging
UK, Ukraine to sign defence pact focused on countering drone threats
5 health benefits of avocado
Regular short exercise sessions boost brain power, study reveals
NemoClaw: Nvidia’s new AI agent focuses on security and privacy
US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent resigns over Iran war
Cycling benefits: 10 reasons cycling is good for you
Afghan media confirms Pakistan targeted only Taliban military sites
Chicken nutrition facts and health benefits
Five ways to stay hydrated throughout the day
WhatsApp tests ‘Guest Chats’ feature for account-free messaging
UK, Ukraine to sign defence pact focused on countering drone threats
5 health benefits of avocado
Regular short exercise sessions boost brain power, study reveals
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Latest News
NemoClaw: Nvidia’s new AI agent focuses on security and privacy
16 minutes ago
US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent resigns over Iran war
41 minutes ago
Chicken nutrition facts and health benefits
1 hour ago
WhatsApp tests ‘Guest Chats’ feature for account-free messaging
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4 hours ago
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