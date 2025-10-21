Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
PM Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs4.04 per unit cut in power tariff for industries
‘UAE non-oil trade crosses $1 trillion for first time’
What is Nipah virus and how does it spread?
Stomach gets weird in winters? Causes and home remedies
Why hair fall increases in winter: causes, prevention, and best treatments
Federal govt inaugurates digitalized dispensary in Karachi’s FC area
Multiple attacks foiled in Balochistan: 10 personnel martyred, 67 terrorists killed
Moltbook: The AI social network where machines rule the conversation
After much curiosity, Laiba Khan reveals groom’s face
Epstein files ignite fresh firestorm as Jay-Z and Pusha T surface in FBI reports
Latest News
PM Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs4.04 per unit cut in power tariff for industries
17 minutes ago
‘UAE non-oil trade crosses $1 trillion for first time’
51 minutes ago
What is Nipah virus and how does it spread?
2 hours ago
Federal govt inaugurates digitalized dispensary in Karachi’s FC area
4 hours ago
Elon Musk accelerates space-based AI ambitions as Epstein emails surface
8 hours ago
Karim Benzema sidelines himself amid Al-Ittihad contract controversy
9 hours ago
NASA delays Artemis 2 lunar odyssey amid Florida freeze
10 hours ago
Security forces foil coordinated terror attacks across Balochistan
10 hours ago
