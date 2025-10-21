Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

South Africa beat India by 76 runs in T20 World Cup

1 hour ago

Pakistan records massive increase in sugar imports

3 hours ago

High blood pressure damages brain and raises stroke risk

8 hours ago

Mysterious disease claims 12 lives in India

9 hours ago

PayPal confirms Cyber intrusion, Reimburses affected customers

PayPal confirms Cyber intrusion, Reimburses affected customers

10 hours ago

Chinese scientists unveil extreme-resilient Lithium battery

Chinese scientists unveil extreme-resilient Lithium battery

10 hours ago

Pakistan Hockey team revitalized as new coaches lead World Cup qualifier charge

Pakistan Hockey team revitalized as new coaches lead World Cup qualifier charge

11 hours ago

OGDC announces oil, gas discovery in Kohat

1 day ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle