Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
South Africa beat India by 76 runs in T20 World Cup
No more tolerance for cross border terrorism, says Asif Zardari
WhatsApp to introduce ‘Scheduled Messages’ feature
Pakistan records massive increase in sugar imports
Fitness at home: No-gym workout routines
10 simple habits for stress-free living
Boost mental health through positive habits
Importance of sleep and how to improve it
Here’s all you need to know about Hepatitis
Low blood pressure: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
South Africa beat India by 76 runs in T20 World Cup
No more tolerance for cross border terrorism, says Asif Zardari
WhatsApp to introduce ‘Scheduled Messages’ feature
Pakistan records massive increase in sugar imports
Fitness at home: No-gym workout routines
10 simple habits for stress-free living
Boost mental health through positive habits
Importance of sleep and how to improve it
Here’s all you need to know about Hepatitis
Low blood pressure: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
South Africa beat India by 76 runs in T20 World Cup
1 hour ago
Pakistan records massive increase in sugar imports
3 hours ago
High blood pressure damages brain and raises stroke risk
8 hours ago
Mysterious disease claims 12 lives in India
9 hours ago
PayPal confirms Cyber intrusion, Reimburses affected customers
10 hours ago
Chinese scientists unveil extreme-resilient Lithium battery
10 hours ago
Pakistan Hockey team revitalized as new coaches lead World Cup qualifier charge
11 hours ago
OGDC announces oil, gas discovery in Kohat
1 day ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship