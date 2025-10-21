Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Arif Habib announces good news for PIA employees
Nail care tips for healthy nails
How just 10 minutes of exercise improves health
Shooting in Mississippi leaves six dead; gunman in custody
Laptops on easy installments in Pakistan 2026 update
Here’s how to start a self-care routine
Bill Gates makes $7.88b transfer to Melinda French Gates’ charity
Surprising health benefits of garlic and honey
PSX posts record weekly gains across major sectors
Sindh government revises school timings due to cold weather
Arif Habib announces good news for PIA employees
Nail care tips for healthy nails
How just 10 minutes of exercise improves health
Shooting in Mississippi leaves six dead; gunman in custody
Laptops on easy installments in Pakistan 2026 update
Here’s how to start a self-care routine
Bill Gates makes $7.88b transfer to Melinda French Gates’ charity
Surprising health benefits of garlic and honey
PSX posts record weekly gains across major sectors
Sindh government revises school timings due to cold weather
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Arif Habib announces good news for PIA employees
6 hours ago
Shooting in Mississippi leaves six dead; gunman in custody
7 hours ago
Laptops on easy installments in Pakistan 2026 update
8 hours ago
Bill Gates makes $7.88b transfer to Melinda French Gates’ charity
9 hours ago
Sindh government revises school timings due to cold weather
10 hours ago
American singer Jennifer Grout’s Quran recitation goes viral
12 hours ago
Macy’s announces store closures in 12 US states
12 hours ago
Punjab decides to extend holidays for educational institutions
13 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship