Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Arif Habib announces good news for PIA employees

6 hours ago

Shooting in Mississippi

Shooting in Mississippi leaves six dead; gunman in custody

7 hours ago

Laptops on easy installments in Pakistan 2026 update

8 hours ago

Bill Gates

Bill Gates makes $7.88b transfer to Melinda French Gates’ charity

9 hours ago

Sindh government revises school timings due to cold weather

10 hours ago

American singer Jennifer

American singer Jennifer Grout’s Quran recitation goes viral

12 hours ago

Macy’s announces

Macy’s announces store closures in 12 US states

12 hours ago

Punjab decides to extend

Punjab decides to extend holidays for educational institutions

13 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle