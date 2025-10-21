Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Hair fall in winter: Causes, prevention, and easy remedies
Peanuts, Jaggery, and Sesame: Winter superfoods for energy and immunity
TikTok star Khaby Lame becomes $975M mogul
30,000 jobs at risk as Amazon targets bureaucracy and AI efficiency
Alex Honnold makes history with rope-free Taipei 101 ascent
Solos slams Meta with billion-dollar smart glasses lawsuit
Gul Plaza fire: recovery operations enter ninth day, 71 dead
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: bigger storage, bolder colors coming soon
Pakistan unveils star-studded squad ahead of T20 World Cup 2026
The Muppets are back Disney revives the legendary puppet squad
Hair fall in winter: Causes, prevention, and easy remedies
Peanuts, Jaggery, and Sesame: Winter superfoods for energy and immunity
TikTok star Khaby Lame becomes $975M mogul
30,000 jobs at risk as Amazon targets bureaucracy and AI efficiency
Alex Honnold makes history with rope-free Taipei 101 ascent
Solos slams Meta with billion-dollar smart glasses lawsuit
Gul Plaza fire: recovery operations enter ninth day, 71 dead
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: bigger storage, bolder colors coming soon
Pakistan unveils star-studded squad ahead of T20 World Cup 2026
The Muppets are back Disney revives the legendary puppet squad
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
30,000 jobs at risk as Amazon targets bureaucracy and AI efficiency
2 hours ago
Solos slams Meta with billion-dollar smart glasses lawsuit
4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: bigger storage, bolder colors coming soon
5 hours ago
Pakistan unveils star-studded squad ahead of T20 World Cup 2026
6 hours ago
Widespread rain and snow forecast across Pakistan
7 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi condemns ICC’s double standards in Bangladesh venue dispute
9 hours ago
Pakistan Navy conducts successful rescue operation in Indian Ocean
20 hours ago
New domestic violence law shields wives from threats and abuse
21 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship