Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Security forces eliminate four India-backed militants in Kalat IBO
‘Support Is Coming’: Trump calls on Iranians to sustain protests
DG ISPR, NPAC discuss strategies to promote national narrative
India rejects entry for US cricketers due to Pakistani background
Gold prices continue upward trend across Pakistan
Ex–New York Giants star Sam Beal missing for months
JCP convenes important session on Sindh High Court affairs
Japan to provide $18.62m grant for child healthcare in South Punjab
PIA signs historic air-to-rail partnership with Canada and UK
AI-Powered devices can spot illnesses before you feel them
Security forces eliminate four India-backed militants in Kalat IBO
‘Support Is Coming’: Trump calls on Iranians to sustain protests
DG ISPR, NPAC discuss strategies to promote national narrative
India rejects entry for US cricketers due to Pakistani background
Gold prices continue upward trend across Pakistan
Ex–New York Giants star Sam Beal missing for months
JCP convenes important session on Sindh High Court affairs
Japan to provide $18.62m grant for child healthcare in South Punjab
PIA signs historic air-to-rail partnership with Canada and UK
AI-Powered devices can spot illnesses before you feel them
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Security forces eliminate four India-backed militants in Kalat IBO
21 minutes ago
India rejects entry for US cricketers due to Pakistani background
3 hours ago
Gold prices continue upward trend across Pakistan
5 hours ago
Ex–New York Giants star Sam Beal missing for months
5 hours ago
JCP convenes important session on Sindh High Court affairs
6 hours ago
Japan to provide $18.62m grant for child healthcare in South Punjab
6 hours ago
PSG stunned by Paris FC in French Cup shock
8 hours ago
Meta appoints Dina Powell McCormick as president, vice chairman
8 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship