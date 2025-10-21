Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Fashion Picks for Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Check Images
Venezuela writes Baseball history with dramatic win over USA
BTS sets the stage ablaze with epic “SWIM” teaser
Brand New Day: Spider-Man swings back into action
A meteor exploded north of Cleveland over Lake Erie
Lollapalooza 2026 rocks Chicago with star-studded lineup
Market Update: 100 index trading at 151,034 points
Shawwal moon sighting: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes tomorrow
Pakistan International Airlines halts Fujairah flights for 48 hours
Iran confirms martyrdom of Ali Larijani in Israeli airstrike
Fashion Picks for Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Check Images
Venezuela writes Baseball history with dramatic win over USA
BTS sets the stage ablaze with epic “SWIM” teaser
Brand New Day: Spider-Man swings back into action
A meteor exploded north of Cleveland over Lake Erie
Lollapalooza 2026 rocks Chicago with star-studded lineup
Market Update: 100 index trading at 151,034 points
Shawwal moon sighting: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes tomorrow
Pakistan International Airlines halts Fujairah flights for 48 hours
Iran confirms martyrdom of Ali Larijani in Israeli airstrike
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Venezuela writes Baseball history with dramatic win over USA
40 minutes ago
Market Update: 100 index trading at 151,034 points
3 hours ago
Shawwal moon sighting: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes tomorrow
3 hours ago
Rs 200 prize bond March 2026: Full winners list
15 hours ago
Telegraph claims Mojtaba Khamenei narrowly escaped Israeli strike
15 hours ago
Kashmiri bangles: Eid trend of 2026
16 hours ago
Dubai announces free parking and new transport timings for Eid
17 hours ago
NemoClaw: Nvidia’s new AI agent focuses on security and privacy
18 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship