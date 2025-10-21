Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Latest News

Hyderabad: 4 dead, 7 injured in fireworks factory explosions

13 hours ago

BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on November 15, 2025

15 hours ago

BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on November 15, 2025

15 hours ago

DG ISPR

DG ISPR addresses students and faculty on importance of national defence

17 hours ago

Dengue spread accelerates in Karachi, 2 more lives lost

Dengue spread accelerates in Karachi, 2 more lives lost

22 hours ago

Jasprit Bumrah in hot water over on-field remark

Jasprit Bumrah in hot water over on-field remark

23 hours ago

Section 144 imposed to control unauthorized Gold mining in Kohat district

Section 144 imposed to control unauthorized Gold mining in Kohat district

1 day ago

PPL discovers significant Gas reserves in Khairpur’s Sawan field

PPL discovers significant Gas reserves in Khairpur’s Sawan field

1 day ago

Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads
Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads | Google Ads

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle