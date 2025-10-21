Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Shab-e-Meraj being observed nationwide with religious fervour
Major terror plot foiled in Kharan; 12 terrorists killed
Sanwal and Attaullah Esakhelvi revive 1970s classic “Bewafa”
Madison Sheahan quits ICE post ahead of US House bid in Ohio
Teen from Karachi makes O-Level history with ChatGPT support
China, Canada agree on lower tariffs, signaling reset in bilateral ties
New drug shows promise in reversing liver fibrosis, study finds
PSX sees sharp rally as KSE-100 Index gains over 3,000 points
WSJ flags structural weaknesses in Modi-era economic reforms
Mahmood Khan Achakzai appointed opposition leader in NA
Shab-e-Meraj being observed nationwide with religious fervour
Major terror plot foiled in Kharan; 12 terrorists killed
Sanwal and Attaullah Esakhelvi revive 1970s classic “Bewafa”
Madison Sheahan quits ICE post ahead of US House bid in Ohio
Teen from Karachi makes O-Level history with ChatGPT support
China, Canada agree on lower tariffs, signaling reset in bilateral ties
New drug shows promise in reversing liver fibrosis, study finds
PSX sees sharp rally as KSE-100 Index gains over 3,000 points
WSJ flags structural weaknesses in Modi-era economic reforms
Mahmood Khan Achakzai appointed opposition leader in NA
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Sanwal and Attaullah Esakhelvi revive 1970s classic “Bewafa”
4 hours ago
Madison Sheahan quits ICE post ahead of US House bid in Ohio
5 hours ago
Teen from Karachi makes O-Level history with ChatGPT support
5 hours ago
China, Canada agree on lower tariffs, signaling reset in bilateral ties
6 hours ago
New drug shows promise in reversing liver fibrosis, study finds
7 hours ago
PSX sees sharp rally as KSE-100 Index gains over 3,000 points
7 hours ago
WSJ flags structural weaknesses in Modi-era economic reforms
8 hours ago
Pakistan secure first-ever International Futsal victory
8 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship