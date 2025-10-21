Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Sri Lanka floods and landslides: Death toll climbs to 123, hundreds still missing
Kim Kardashian shares health update after brain scan
Hollywood Christmas Parade 2025 to Light Up Tinseltown on Nov. 30
Silver rates in Pakistan today
DG ISPR warns of political-terror-crime network along Pak-Afghan border
Eating salad every day really good for you?
Jayasuriya to donate Pakistan tour fees to Sri Lanka flood victims
Gold prices climb amid growing global market investment trends
India blocks Pakistani dramas on Netflix amid rising global popularity
Afghan community in U.S. urges Trump not to block immigration applications after D.C. shooting
Sri Lanka floods and landslides: Death toll climbs to 123, hundreds still missing
Kim Kardashian shares health update after brain scan
Hollywood Christmas Parade 2025 to Light Up Tinseltown on Nov. 30
Silver rates in Pakistan today
DG ISPR warns of political-terror-crime network along Pak-Afghan border
Eating salad every day really good for you?
Jayasuriya to donate Pakistan tour fees to Sri Lanka flood victims
Gold prices climb amid growing global market investment trends
India blocks Pakistani dramas on Netflix amid rising global popularity
Afghan community in U.S. urges Trump not to block immigration applications after D.C. shooting
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Amazing
Auto
Bollywood
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Karachi
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Sci-Tech
Showbiz
Sports
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Silver rates in Pakistan today
2 hours ago
Jayasuriya to donate Pakistan tour fees to Sri Lanka flood victims
3 hours ago
India blocks Pakistani dramas on Netflix amid rising global popularity
3 hours ago
Iran to boycott FIFA World Cup 2026 draw over US visa denial
4 hours ago
PM instructs FBR to implement tax relief for salaried class
4 hours ago
Cold, dry, and foggy weather to persist across Pakistan
5 hours ago
Petroleum prices expected to drop from Dec 1
5 hours ago
Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off tonight in T20 Tri-Nation series final
5 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship