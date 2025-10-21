Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
UAE agrees to short-term rollover of $2b deposit for Pakistan
Tragic bus-tanker collision on near Kathore claims 13 lives
Cardi B’s unique concert outfit sparks budget buzz
Newly commissioned Pakistan Navy ship visits Turkish base
How to prepare your body and routine before Ramadan
Kim Kardashian opens up about psoriasis battle and finding relief
Gold prices witness major decline in Pakistan
YouTube revolutionizes streaming with expressive multilingual AI dubbing
Little miss drama tour erupts: Cardi B Battles authorities and media frenzy
Alfonso Ribeiro’s heartfelt goodbye to James Van Der Beek
UAE agrees to short-term rollover of $2b deposit for Pakistan
Tragic bus-tanker collision on near Kathore claims 13 lives
Cardi B’s unique concert outfit sparks budget buzz
Newly commissioned Pakistan Navy ship visits Turkish base
How to prepare your body and routine before Ramadan
Kim Kardashian opens up about psoriasis battle and finding relief
Gold prices witness major decline in Pakistan
YouTube revolutionizes streaming with expressive multilingual AI dubbing
Little miss drama tour erupts: Cardi B Battles authorities and media frenzy
Alfonso Ribeiro’s heartfelt goodbye to James Van Der Beek
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Newly commissioned Pakistan Navy ship visits Turkish base
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian opens up about psoriasis battle and finding relief
3 hours ago
Gold prices witness major decline in Pakistan
4 hours ago
YouTube revolutionizes streaming with expressive multilingual AI dubbing
4 hours ago
Nikola Topic returns to NBA in heartwarming debut against bucks
7 hours ago
Verstappen launches fierce attack on F1’s 2026 cars
10 hours ago
Ramadan 2026: Official start date announced
20 hours ago
SECP registers 3,881 new companies in January 2026
22 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship